Pitt County Schools last week announced a new principal for Ayden Elementary School along with new leaders at two other area schools.
Michael Casey, assistant principal at J.H. Rose High School, has been tapped to serve as principal at Ayden Elementary, replacing Amy Hilliard. Hilliard will be transferred to another administrative role in Pitt County Schools.
Casey also was an assistant principal at G.R. Whitfield School and participated in Pitt County Schools Transformational School Leaders Academy and the Northeast Leadership Academy at N.C. State. He was named the school system’s 2019-20 Assistant Principal of the Year and served as a principal resident with Edgecombe County Schools in 2017-18.
“I am thankful to have the opportunity to serve as principal of Ayden Elementary School,” said Casey, currently a doctoral student at East Carolina University. “I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders as we work to maximize the educational success of our students. Together, we will continue to build upon the strong relationships formed between staff, students, parents and community members.”
In other changes announce on Friday, Keith Neal will take over duties at Wellcome Middle after serving as an assistant principal at Pactolus School. He will replace Dannie Foster.
Daniale Stancil will head to Elmhurst Elementary after an eight-year tenure as an assistant principal at Hope Middle School. She will replace Colleen Burt.
Foster will be transferred to another administrative role in Pitt County, while Burt will be working outside the school system.