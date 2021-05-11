The Pitt County Council on Aging celebrated Older Americans Appreciation Month last week while breaking ground for a new wellness center that will offer seniors a wider variety of services in an expanded space.
“We are completely full right now,” Executive Director Rich Zeck said during Wednesday's gathering. “We serve 350 people every day and we have 200 more on the waiting list. Those numbers represent human beings who need us.”
About 100 people gathered at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road, to celebrate the expansion, which will be added to the rear of the existing facility.
The $1.5 million project will add 7,000 more square feet, including a larger congregate meal area and two additional classrooms. It is scheduled to open in late January.
“I believe our seniors are one of our greatest treasures. Today was really all about them,” Zeck said. “There has been no single group more affected by the events of this last year than seniors.”
John Minges, former council board chairman and current capital campaign chairman, told guests that more than 165 individuals, businesses and foundations donated to make the building a reality. “It’s not over. We still need funds. Every contribution matters,” he said.
Zeck said the council has raised 98 percent of the needed funding, but with costs of building materials skyrocketing, more help is being sought. He thanked staff and volunteers.
“This facility would not have happened without them. They are a group of people who come together with one passion — to serve our seniors,” Zeck said.
“This expansion exemplifies who this community is, and always has been. A community that cares for its seniors. This expansion will be a shining light of hope, refuge and most importantly love,” he said.
“For all of us associated with COA, today is truly a day to count our blessings,” Bill Newill, council board chairman, said. “The seniors that are here today represent the thousands of seniors who will benefit from this project as the years go by.”
Alice F. Keene of Pitt County Community, Schools and Recreation is a longtime organizer of the local Senior Olympics.
“This gives us all an opportunity to show we value the wisdom, experience and contributions of our older Americans, who enrich and strengthen our communities, impart their passion and improve opportunities for future generations,” Keene told guests.
Zeck said an influx of seniors is expected in the coming years.
“We are really trying to be proactive,” he said.
One study suggests by the year 2030, North Carolina will have fourth largest senior population in the United States, behind Texas, Florida and Arizona.
Zeck said many seniors have continued to struggle throughout the pandemic.
“They are aware that 80 percent of the people who have died from COVID are in their age group. And they hear that day-in and day-out,” he said.
“For some, the TV is the only thing they have. No matter what channel, the talk is about the death rate. It wears on their minds,” Zeck said.
The need for services has been monumental, he said.
“We are serving more people than we have ever served. We do a lot of grief counseling,” Zeck said. “And, we do a lot of community games like playing cards, mahjong and bingo to get them engaged.
“Many of our seniors are widows and their kids live out of town,” he said. “They are super isolated. Some of their friends have died — all that is on their mind nonstop. (The center) is a distraction that gets them out.”
The Council on Aging did not close during the pandemic, but the senior center closed for three months. He said seniors were desperate to come back.
“We followed all the guidelines. We had a lot of seniors that said, ‘I want to take the risk, because if I get in a car accident or have a stroke there is nothing that will prevent that. So, I’m going to do the mask, do the distancing, get my vaccinations and just live,’” Zeck said.
About 700 people come through the center per week, including volunteers. Still, the space can’t accommodate everyone.
“We are staggering different programs at different times,” Zeck said. “The majority of our seniors don’t have computers and many can’t afford internet,” he said. “Many of our seniors don’t know what Zoom is.”
He said seniors are at the center from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. daily. After those hours, there are community activities and classes throughout the day and sometimes the evening.
Marlyn Hemby, a senior from Greenville, attended the groundbreaking on Wednesday.
“I love the fact the center is here,” she said. “To come here for half a day, it gives our lives meaning — because we have a routine of getting up every day. The people that are here are so caring. We are family.”
“To be out there today, and hear all the kind words about the blessings to the center — we are the recipients of those blessings,” Hemby said.
“I’m excited about the new center because there will be even more people. And future-wise, there will be even more activities. It is a valuable place to be. It is the right place for me to be,” she said.
“The seniors here are my family,” Zeck said. “I get to share in their stories every day — in their hopes, their dreams, their fears. It’s an extreme honor.”