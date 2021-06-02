The United Way of Pitt County selected a long-time figure in the local nonprofit world to lead the organization.
Dwain Cooper was named the new president and chief operating officer during the organization’s annual board of trustees meeting on May 19.
Cooper has served as the organization director of community impact and communications since 2017.
“I look forward to working with the dedicated team of staff, volunteers, partner agencies and the many supporters of United Way,” Cooper said. “Equally important is establishing new relationships and creating new partnerships so that we can enhance our work in the community to achieve our mission of mobilizing resources and leadership to build a stronger community.”
Cooper has more than 25 years of leadership, team-building and networking experience in the nonprofit sector, according to a United Way news release.
He came to United Way from Carolina Donor Services, a federally designated organ procurement organization that works with more than 100 hospitals in 77 counties of North Carolina and Danville, Virginia.
Prior to his work with that organization, Cooper was the after-school coordinator with Pitt County Community, Schools and Recreation. He also worked as training director for the City of Greenville’s Special Olympics program.
Cooper said he didn’t immediately apply for the organization’s leadership position when long-time president Jim Cieslar retired in August 2019.
“I only applied once I convinced myself I could be the change I wanted to be in the community and I could do it through United Way,” Cooper said.
The organization was midway through its search process when COVID-19 struck. It was put on hold, and board member Jim Lawless stepped in to serve as an interim executive director.
Placing the search process on hold allowed board members to see more of Cooper’s community dedication in action, said John Marques, who recently ended his two-year term as the United Way’s board chairman.
The United Way sent out a needs assessment to learn what local agencies needed to help people during the pandemic, Cooper said.
He put together a task force to address food needs in the community.
“I tried to make sure we stayed devoted to our mission of mobilizing resources and leadership to make the community better,” Cooper said.
“He just kept working hard even though COVID was on us. Things were not normal, to put it mildly, but he really kept focus and showed us he was the person for the job,” Marques said.
A task force was formed to determine what local schools and their students needed to ease the stresses the pandemic created in education.
The United Way team thought it would be dealing with technology challenges, Cooper said.
Instead, educators and parents said students needed things like socks, gloves and hats. They also needed individual water bottles because fountains had to be shut down.
They also found out parents needed someone to turn to because they didn’t know where they could secure assistance to pay for utilities and rent and food.
The United Way prepared information packages for them.
The organization also coordinated food box giveaways at several schools.
The United Way was understaffed at times, and Cooper stepped in to complete the work, said Wayman Williams, who was recently elected chairman of the United Way board
“I think he really cares about the people we serve. Not just from the standpoint of being in a position, but he has the interests of the community in his heart,” said Williams. “He has demonstrated a compassion and a capacity to help those in need. Also, his ability to come in and roll up his sleeves and go to work to fulfill the goals regardless of what the situation has been.”
Cooper was born in Manhattan but moved to the Bertie County community of Indian Woods when he was 11 to live with family.
When Cooper graduated high school he set out to find a job.
“Sixteen, 17-year-old me thought the only people who went to college were people who had money,” Cooper said.
He landed at Greenville Recreation and Parks, where he worked for Boyd Lee, who put him in charge of training the Special Olympic athletes.
He later moved to the county community schools and recreation program where he worked with Alice Keene.
“I was lucky to have two great mentors with Boyd Lee and Alice Keene,” he said.
He also started recognizing that education is self-investment and it was never too late to go back to school.
In 1999, when his wife was expecting their first daughter, Cooper enrolled at Shaw University, taking classes at its Greenville annex.
He earned his degree in business administration with a concentration in management.
Cooper remained in the nonprofit world because the work lets him witness lives being improved.
Cooper will spend his first 90 days meeting with community stakeholders, agency directors and United Way trustees.
The information he gathers will be his backdrop for getting started in his new position.
He wants to learn what else can the United Way do to assist its partners and what the trustees think about United Way and what projects they want to undertake.