FARMVILLE — Members of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church remain hopeful they can move into their new sanctuary in time for Easter services on April 17.
A February 2021 arson caused heavy damage to the building and educational wing. Despite the destruction, the congregation has remained steadfast and fulfilled its goal of rebuilding what was lost, leaders said.
Members planned to hold services in their new building by the end of March but that was delayed. Construction is complete and awaiting inspection before the building can be occupied, Rev. Dennis Levin said.
Levin said he is excited to welcome his congregation into the new sanctuary after holding services in the church’s fellowship hall. Church members will return to a new building that is 1,000-square-feet bigger and includes three classrooms, a children’s area and an office.
Church leaders praised the contractors working on the new building, Tarheel Building Systems, for their quick work and helpful advice along the way.
“Before we had a concept of what we wanted to do, Tarheel Builders asked if they could meet with us. They came out and they really helped us formulate the setup that we wanted. They gave great insights and suggestions,” Levin said.
The church also will be outfitted with new, custom furniture from Kivett’s Fine Church Furniture. Some items that survived the fire will be featured, including a cross that was donated by a previous pastor and the church’s steeple, which is fixed atop the new building.
Church lay leader David Tugwell added, “It’s just like we said the day our church burnt down — ‘What the devil meant to be bad, God will make it good’ and he has. Now we have a much better, more updated building.”
Levin said the church has done “extremely well” raising funds for the project.
“The building is actually paid for,” he said. The congregation organized several pancake suppers to raise money for their building fund.
“We charged $8 for a plate of pancakes and sausage and we had plenty of people donating $20, $40 even $100. The outpouring of love we got from the people around us is amazing,” Tugwell said.
The new building is located at the same address, 2979 Wesley Church Road. The church is planning to host an open house at the end of June to celebrate the new facility. The event will feature performances from gospel groups and another pancake supper, this time for fellowship not to raise funds.
It took more than 50 firefighters from Farmville, Bell Arthur, Fountain, Red Oak and Falkland to extinguish the fire on Feb. 2, 2021. The arson remains under investigation.