Nominations are being accepted for participation in the 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Service Award.
Created by the Office of the Governor in 1979, the awards program recognizes North Carolina’s most dedicated volunteers and has been bestowed on thousands of North Carolinians who have shown concern and compassion for their neighbors by volunteering in their local community.
As part of the program, each county selects up to 10 individuals, businesses, groups or teams and one paid director of volunteers to be recognized for outstanding contributions to their communities.
One of those selected will be nominated for the Governor’s Medallion Award for Volunteer Service, which is awarded to the top 20 volunteers in the state. Nominations are evaluated by local committees.
Official nomination forms are available on the Pitt County website at: www.PittCountyNC.gov/GVSA or the North Carolina Commission on Volunteerism and Community Service website at: www.volunteernc.org under “Volunteer Awards.” Copies are available at the Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation Center located at 4561 County Home Road, Greenville.
Completed forms should be emailed or returned to: Alice Keene, Recreation Projects Coordinator, Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation Center, 4561 County Home Road, Greenville, N.C. 27858, or alice.keene@pittcountync.gov.
All nominations must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Jan. 18. For more information on nominating in Pitt County, contact Alice Keene at 902-1984 or alice.keene@pittcountync.gov.
For more information about the Governor’s Volunteer Service Awards, visit: https://www.nc.gov/agencies/volunteer/volunteer-awards.