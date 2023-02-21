Medicaid Expansion

State Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, was the primary sponsor of a bill to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of low-income adults through the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

 THe Associated press

RALEIGH — Legislation that would expand Medicaid coverage in North Carolina to hundreds of thousands of low-income adults through the 2010 Affordable Care Act advanced to the Senate with House approval last week.

A second day of strong bipartisan support for the legislation — the chamber gave initial approval to the measure on Wednesday — affirms that approving expansion during this year’s legislative session is within reach.

