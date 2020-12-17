FARMVILLE — A Wilson man was charged with impaired driving after a November wreck on U.S. 264 killed one man and seriously injured a teenager, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Calvin Lee Horne, 32, 1307 Rountree St., N.E., Wilson, was driving a 2021 Kia Soul SUV west on U.S. 264 near Farmville at 12:57 a.m. on Nov. 29 when he swerved to the right to avoid a deer, according to a warrant.
Horne came up from behind and hit the two pedestrians then hit their 2019 Dodge Charger. Aaron Chandkira, 22, of Nashville died on the scene, and Kenneth Edwards, 15, of Nashville was seriously injured. Edwards is now home, the investigating officer said.
Horne’s vehicle came to a rest on the shoulder.
Chandkira had pulled over to look at a defective tire, the trooper said. He and Edwards were driving from Greenville to the Nashville area.
The trooper said he believes Horne was speeding prior to impact. The speed limit on U.S. 264 is 70 mph.
Horne had a strong odor of alcohol, was belligerent and uncooperative and showed no remorse for the severity of the collision, a warrant said. It said he was coming from a girl’s house but did not know her name.
He refused an alcohol test but was charged with driving while impaired and felony death by vehicle. He was released from the Pitt County Detention Center after posting bonds totaling $101,000.