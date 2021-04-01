The Oakwood School will offer a full slate of fun and educational summer camps this year in-person and virtually, the school announced on Thursday.
After having to scale back operations last year due to the pandemic, the school will re-launch summer 2021 with dozens of camps face-to-face and online, said Amanda Strahin, Camp Oakwood director. The camps are open to everyone.
“From pirates and superheroes to acting, art, gaming, claymation and puppet camps, we are sure to have something for everyone to enjoy,” Starhin said.
There’s also academic enrichment opportunities such as STEAM, coding, reading and test-taking skills for your in Pre-K to 12th grade.
Mornings sessions are 9 a.m. to noon and afternoon sessions are 1-4 p.m. Families also can sign up for Summer Extended Day (drop in hourly, part-time and full-time) from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for students in Pre-K to seventh grades.
To ensure the safest in-person experience possible, Oakwood will continue to follow its COVID precautions for campers, teachers and visitors, a news release said.
Oakwood is located at 4000 MacGregor Downs Road in Greenville, a 7-minute drive from Vidant Medical Center.
Established in 1996, it is an accredited independent college preparatory day school.
Visit CampOakwood.org to learn more and register for camps.
For more information or to sign up for extended day services, email Extended Day Director Kristy Eastwood at keastwood@theoakwoodschool.org.