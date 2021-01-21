FARMVILLE — Ole Time Smokehouse and Chick-fil-A have been given clearance to operate in Farmville despite a decision by the Board of Commissioners to extend a food truck moratorium.
The moratorium originally was put in place in October due to concerns expressed by restaurant owners and residents about the contributions food trucks and vendors have in town. They are not required to pay taxes and provide little to the community other than food.
The moratorium prohibited food trucks from receiving a permit to operate in Farmville, giving commissioners and town staff time to revisit the town’s food truck ordinance. But it did not apply to Ole Time Smokehouse or Chick-fil-A since they had already received operating permits for 2020.
With the moratorium set to expire on Jan. 5, commissioners discussed extending it at their Jan. 4 meeting, ultimately deciding to expand it until April. The commissioners have their annual retreat that month, during which they plan to discuss a new ordinance.
Planning and Zoning Director Justin Oakes said the extended moratorium could exclude Chick-fil-A and Ole Time Smokehouse or it could include all food trucks.
Commissioners discussed excluding the two food services but ultimately voted 4-1, with Commissioner Brenda Elks opposed, to extending the ban to all trucks.
That decision did not stand.
In a Jan 13 email sent to the commissioners, Town Manager David Hodgkins said staff had come up with an interim policy that would allow the two existing food vendors to continue to operate in Farmville.
“Based on my individual discussions with all of you yesterday, a majority of you agreed to this temporary arrangement,” Hodgkins’ email read.
The two businesses may operate on a limited basis on a daily $50 permit.
The businesses also must follow their current schedules, with Chick-fil-A operating Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Ole Time Smokehouse on Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
This interim policy will be effective until a decision regarding the town’s food truck ordinance can be made and put into effect, or until April 5.