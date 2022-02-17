FARMVILLE — Alma Hobbs speaks through a smile as she recalls her childhood growing up in Farmville. “We had it all,” she said.
She remembers the town as a close-knit community that shielded her and her peers from the harsh realities of the Jim Crow era.
Hobbs was among several longtime residents asked by The Standard to reflect on the town’s history in recognition of its sesquicentennial anniversary, which fell on Saturday.
As a child, she was inspired by her grandfather, Walter Bullock, a barber by profession and owner of several businesses including a soda shop, a theater, and a grocery store.
She described him as a visionary who taught her to be self-reliant and value education from a young age. Bullock even started a private kindergarten for his grandchildren, hoping to provide them with every opportunity for success.
Hobbs went on to graduate from H.B. Sugg High School and earned a bachelor of science from North Carolina Central University, a master’s and doctorate from North Carolina State University. She went on to serve in the Obama administration as the deputy assistant secretary at the Department of Agriculture, overseeing more than 100,000 employees.
She returned to Farmville after 50 years away and now serves as town commissioner and member of the planning board, where she is working to address racial and socioeconomic disparities in housing and infrastructure development, she said.
Hobbs says the town is making progress by removing dilapidated buildings and paving roads in south Farmville, but she would like to see more. Hobbs says residents still suffer from limited economic and social mobility despite being decades removed from legal segregation.
“This 150th-anniversary celebration is allowing Farmville to bring about much-needed changes. It’s going to take all of us to bring about the change that everyone wants to see,” she said.
Carrie Baker, 70, shares Hobb’s desire for a more equitable hometown and has worked to achieve it through her Lost Sheep Resource Foundation. She has partnered with Habitat for Humanity and state Sen. Don Davis to fund home renovations for residents in need and was honored as Farmville Citizen of the Year in 2018.
She worked tirelessly to get the H.B. Sugg School building recognized on the National Register for Historic Places to honor the legacy of Herman Bryan Sugg as a dedicated educator and advocate for students. Sugg moved to Farmville in 1918 and was the first black person to serve on the local school board in 1965.
“I’m blessed to be a part of his legacy and to be able to see what they fought so hard for,” Joyce Wilkes, manager of the H.B. Sugg Community Center says. “He did things for the community, that no one else envisioned. The instructors taught students to love and showed students what it would take to succeed,” she said.
Wilkes admired the school’s band and sports teams as an eighth-grader and was excited to attend the following year. She never got the chance following integration and was instead sent to Farmville Central.
Wilkes joined the Bibleway Holiness Church of Farmville in high school and later earned an early childhood education certification from Wilson Community College. Her church now owns the H.B. Sugg building and ran a daycare program before closing in 2018. The community center now houses two food banks, Wilkes said.
Former Farmville Central teacher David Dupree is also devoted to his church, Moyes Chapel. The 79-year-old handyman has five generations rooted in Farmville and has lived in the town for most of his life, leaving to serve in the armed forces. He says he was fortunate to have been stationed at the nearby bases in Fayetteville and Florida and he traveled home often. “This is home,” he says.
He is proud of H.B. Sugg Park which features a mural of students entering the school building and leaving on different career paths. He sees this as a unifying gesture.
“In the last 30 years, there have been developments but, I would I like to see the two sides come together more,” he said.
Hobbs agreed.
“The town has started reaching out to both the north and south. We want input from everyone and starting this dialogue is progress,” she said.