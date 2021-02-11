County elections officials traveled to Walstonburg and Hookerton last week to discuss cost-cutting options with their respective boards of commissioners.
Greene County Elections Director Trey Cash and Elections Board member Patrick Greene discussed two ways to lower municipal election costs: Raising filing fees or eliminating one-stop early voting and absentee voting by mail.
Greene County Elections serves as the contractor of election service for municipal elections, and municipalities pay the elections office for services rendered.
These services include printing ballots, ballot programming and supplies, postage for postcards and informational sheets and poll workers’ salaries.
“We try to keep costs at a minimum,” Cash said, adding printing their own ballots is one way the elections office saves on cost.
Walstonburg officials reached out to Cash to determine if the cost of the municipal elections could be lowered. Hookerton commissioners also wondered about potential savings.
The towns have two options to lower their costs, Cash said.
The first would be to increase the town’s filling fees, which are required for potential candidates entering the race and used as a credit for elections cost.
Both Walstonburg and Hookerton have a $5 filling fee and by law are allowed to raise their fees to $10, Cash said.
The second cost-saving option for the town is to remove one-stop early voting and absentee by mail. By law, towns are allowed to decide if they will offer these voting options for municipal elections.
“The only problem with eliminating one-stop and absentee is you only give voters one day to vote,” Cash said, adding if a voter is sick or out of town the day of the election, they will not be able to vote.
Expenses for one-stop and mail voting are shared between Walstonburg, Snow Hill, Hookerton and Maury Sanitation Land District. The cost for the services was $3,124.52 in the 2019 municipal elections, according to Cash.
If a municipality decided to not participate in one-stop or absentee by mail, the cost would be split between the remaining municipalities, he said.
By removing absentee and one-stop, Walstonburg would save about $995. Hookerton would see a savings of $997.
Both Hookerton and Walstonburg commissioners asked if voters were using one-stop and absentee voting.
In 2019, Hookerton had 10 voters choose one-stop voting and two voted by mail. Twenty-two of its voters voted on Election Day.
Walstonburg had zero one-stop and absentee by mail voters in 2019 and 24 on Election Day. From 2011 until 2019, Walstonburg has only had eight one-stop voters and zero instances of voting by mail.
More residents of Hookerton use one-stop voting. The town has had a total of 40 one-stop early votes from 2011 to 2019.
“Ten people could throw an election in Hookerton,” said Mayor Bobby Taylor.
Greene County as a whole saw more participation in one-stop and absentee by mail during the 2020 General Election, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cash said.
Commisioners from both towns tabled their decision on whether to eliminate the voting options. Towns have until May to make their final decisions for the upcoming Nov. 2 municipal election.