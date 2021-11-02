One vote separates the top vote getters in Winterville’s mayoral election so the winner won’t be determined until the election canvass on Nov. 9, the Pitt County Board of Elections reported.
Councilman Ricky Hines received 454 votes to Councilwoman Veronica W. Roberson’s 453 votes in complete but unofficial totals from Tuesday's municipal elections. The third candidate in the race, Tucker Moore, received 284 votes, and write-in candidates received seven votes.
The three were vying to replace current Mayor Doug Jackson, who did not seek re-election after 24-years in the job.
“Right now I am thankful and I am happy,” Hines said. “Having gone down this road before, I understand about provisional and absentee (ballots). I am thankful for this one vote and hopefully the absentees and provisionals will show a much larger margin, I hope, in my favor.”
It’s the second time Hines finds himself winning unofficial election results by a single vote.
During Hines’ first election to the Winterville Town Council in 2017, the unofficial count had him coming in second. A recount then showed he received 425 votes to the other candidate’s 424 votes. A Wake County Superior Court judge later certified that recount after a computer glitch was discovered that allowed 10 nonresidents to vote.
Tuesday’s outcome was close, Roberson said.
“We’ll just have to wait and see what the official results show. I feel like it’s too close to call right now and I’m still hopeful,” she said.
Incumbent councilmen Johnny Moye and Mark C. Smith won a five-way race for two seats on the council. Moye was the top vote getter with 646 total, while Smith received 456 votes.
Candidates Paul Rice received 361 votes, Shantel E. Hawkins got 340, and Brandy Daniels received 192. There were three votes for write-in candidates.
Ayden
In Ayden, incumbent town Board of Commissioners member Phyllis Ross was defeated by challenger Sarah Parker Connor in the Ward 5 race. Connor had 261 votes to Ross' 170 with two of two precincts reporting.
“I am excited and I am eager to work for the citizens of Ayden," Connor said. "I can’t wait to answer their concerns and be a voice for them.”
Connor said she connected with citizens while campaigning in neighborhoods. "I listened to their concerns, what they wanted to accomplish in the city. I was someone they could relate to. I felt their need and they felt that I would take their concerns to the other commissioners and act accordingly — act in the best interests of the whole community, not just one segment.”
Incumbent Johnny Davis held on to his Ward 4 seat with 289 votes to challenger Eric Todd's 132 votes. Incumbent Raymond Langley was not challenged in Ward 3. He received 337 votes to 26 write in votes.
The Ward 1-2 seats and mayoral seat were not up for election.
Grifton
Griton Mayor Billy Ray Jackson held onto his seat with 179 votes to challenger Joseph Scott's 127 votes with the one precinct reporting.
“I got up at 6 o’clock this morning and I worked all day by myself," Jackson said about working the polls on Tuesday. "He had a crew of folks out there working. He showed up at about 10 o’clock wearing something that looked like what I would wear working in the field and I only beat him by 40 points.” (It was 52.)
“It shows you how crazy this country has got to be when a man that has no experience at all can race against somebody who has 16 successful years being a mayor. It shows you the whole state of the country."
Jessica Steelman won a Board of Commissioners race to fill the unexpired term of the late Johnny Craft. Steelman had 170 votes to 126 votes for David C. Anderson, who was appointed to the seat last year after Craft died.
Raymond Oakes and Claude Kennedy ran for the two open seats on the Board of Commissioners. Oakes received 257 votes and Kennedy received 223.
Snow Hill
Voters in Snow Hill returned two of three incumbent member to the town's Board of Commissioners in complete but unofficial totals.
In a six-way race for three open seats on the board, incumbent Pat Shackleford was the top vote getter with 270 votes. She was followed by challenger Faye E. Daniels with 238 votes and incumbent Rosa Wilkes with 237 votes.
Incumbent Bobby Taylor Jr. and challenger Michael U. Rhodes each received 164 votes while Salvador A. Tinoco received 84 votes. There were two votes for write-in candidates.
Incumbent Mayor Dennis Liles ran unopposed and received 387 votes; four write-in votes were cast.
Walstonburg
Voters in Walstonburg elected two incumbents and three newcomers in a six-way race for five seats on the Town Board of Commissioners.
Incumbent Dianne Morris had 15 votes and Dana Suggs had 14. Incumbent Michael Bishop had 3 votes.
Mayor Brenda Moore Haymond ran unopposed and earned 19 votes. Two write-in ballots were cast.
Fountain
Katie Strickland, Steven M. Williams and Rhonda Johnson were top vote-getters among seven candidates vying for three seats on Fountain Board of Commissioners.
Strickland received 40 votes, Williams got 29, and Johnson got 25. The race was tight, however, with Bonnie Anderson receiving 23 votes, Phoenix Hinson getting 22, Adriane Jones with 16 and Landon Spain with nine. Williams and Hinson were incumbents.
Kathy Parker, who was a member of the Board of Commissioner ran unopposed for mayor and received 56 votes. Write-in candidates received six votes. Longtime Mayor Shirley Jackson did not seek re-election.
Farmville
Races in Farmville were uncontested, and write-in candidates will not play a role.
Mayor John Moore earned 299 votes to 50 write-in votes; incumbent Board of Commissioner candidtates David Lee Shackleford and Alma Cobb Hoobs will return to the two board seats up for election with 293 votes and 264 votes, respectively. There were 53 write-in votes.