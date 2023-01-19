Award

Sarah Coltrain, third from left, and Alicia Andrews, fifth from left, are co-recipients of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award given at Zion Chapel UAFWB Church in Ayden.

 Contributed photo

AYDEN — Ayden residents gathered on Monday afternoon to recognize outstanding community members and reflect on the legacy and message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Zion Chapel UAFWB Church.

Alicia Andrews and Sarah Coltrain were honored at the event as co-recipients of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award in recognition of their exemplary service to the Ayden community.

Contact Ariyanna Smith at asmith@apgenc.com and 252-653-2368.