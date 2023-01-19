AYDEN — Ayden residents gathered on Monday afternoon to recognize outstanding community members and reflect on the legacy and message of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. at Zion Chapel UAFWB Church.
Alicia Andrews and Sarah Coltrain were honored at the event as co-recipients of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Service Award in recognition of their exemplary service to the Ayden community.
Andrews was recognized for her work in public health. She organizes regular community health fairs through her business BeFree Wellness Education & Consulting. Andrews majored in public health at North Carolina Central University and recalled setting a goal 20 years ago to return home and share her knowledge with her community. “I remember writing in a scholarship essay that I wanted to come back home and give back what I have learned from my training, and that is what I did.”
Andrews is a sexuality educator and said she founded her business to help others talk openly about sexual health. “The name of my business is BeFree. That was my goal. I wanted to be free and I also wanted my people to be free in communicating and learning from each other and not judging each other. We are going to continue doing great things for the town and eastern North Carolina. I decided to come back to a more rural area to fill those gaps and I am appreciative of this recognition.”
Sarah Coltrain was recognized for her entrepreneurship as the owner of Coltrain Home and Hardware along with her involvement in several community groups. “It’s not by accident that my sister Alicia is back here,” Coltrain said. We know God has put us here for a reason and allows us to form the relationships we have with people. There is no doubt he is working in this town. My husband and I have been here for seven years and we saw the need for a hardware store. God showed up and in eight months we had purchased a building and opened a business.”
Coltrain thanked her fellow community members for their collaboration and urged guests to continue working together at the close of her address. “Love is a verb. It is an action word. To truly show love is an action word. I challenge you to show love. Thank you for this award.”
Members of the community also performed songs and spoke at the event discussing Dr. King’s work as a civil rights leader. Mayor Steve Tripp spoke about Dr. King’s involvement in the church at the event. “The strength of the community is the strength of the church,” Tripp said. “I think Dr. King portrayed that. His foundation was with Jesus Christ and what he did was through Christ. Christ gave him the strength to change our world and make it a better place. He gave his time and energy, he praised God then he went to action to make improvements.”
Tripp encouraged guests to get more involved in their communities, specifically engaging with the youth. “Dr. King understood the value of children. He took the time to be with children to teach them and help them understand what life is about. If you come to church and are active the community will change. I think the church is the backbone of getting things changed in the community because it is driven by Jesus Christ and his love.”
In his sermon, Pastor Eddie Lloyd from Living Faith Church of God shared his thoughts on some of Dr. King’s most famous addresses including King’s Letter from Birmingham Jail, which was written while King was jailed for participating in a nonviolent demonstration against segregation. The letter was addressed to several white clergy members who released a joint statement calling the demonstrations “unwise and untimely.”
“King had a deep love for the church, but he could not remain quiet in the face of such injustice,” Lloyd said. “God helps us not to be quiet. God helps us to not look the other way. He reminded his Christian brothers of the enormous suffering and discrimination that was endured by black Americans. He expressed his deep disappointment in the complacency of many of the white clergy and the church members. He challenged his readers to remember America’s promise to freedom and equality for every person, and most importantly, he echoed the message of truth, freedom, and all that comes through Jesus Christ.”
Lloyd said his final message to attendees was “Don’t’ let the devil steal the dream. It was not just Dr. King’s dream and as a child of God, it is your dream. We cannot let the devil steal the dream from us.”