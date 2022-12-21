WINTERVILLE — In partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Panda Express held a grand opening event for the newest Panda Cares Center of Hope at the Jack Minges Club, 621 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville, on Dec.1.
The event featured Panda Express food for the children, a ribbon-cutting, book giveaway and many activities for club members and attendees.
Panda Cares also surprised attendees with an additional $10,000 donation, bringing its total contribution to the Jack Minges Club to $75,000.
The opening of this Center of Hope aligns with Panda Express’ commitment to foster academic success among Boys & Girls Clubs members across the country.
Panda Cares Center of Hope is a newly renovated space within the club designed to deliver education, and critical social-emotional development to local communities. Project Learn, the platform that unites each Center of Hope, is a holistic strategy intended to reinforce and enhance what youth learn during the school day, “while creating experiences that invite them to fall in love with learning,” said Mark Holtzman, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain President & CEO.
“Rooted in social-emotional development, this program is based on research showing that students do better in school when they spend their non-school hours engaged in fun and academically beneficial activities,” Holtzman said. “Our Panda Cares Center of Hope was designed to meet the needs of our club members and includes a new library of books, soft spaces, flexible seating to support various learning styles and many spaces for them to learn, engage, and grow.”
To learn more about the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain’s programs, visit www.bgccp.com or call 355-2345.
The organization began in 1969 as a Boys Club with a modest operation at the Pitt County Fairgrounds. Since that time, the organization has experienced significant growth in membership, programs, and facilities.
In 1992 the Jack Minges Unit was built to accommodate the growing need and to include girls in membership. Additional units have been established in Ayden, Farmville, west Greenville and north of the Tar River.
BGCCP assumed responsibility for the club in Lenoir County in 2010, two clubs in Beaufort County in 2013, opened a new club in November 2013 in Greene County, and now has opened two clubs in Martin County. In 2017, BGCCP merged with the Boys & Girls Club of Coastal Carolina to add six clubs in Craven and Carteret Counties. Today, more than 3,000 young people are taking advantage of the programs, activities and services provided by 17 clubs in seven contingent counties: Pitt, Lenoir, Beaufort, Greene, Martin, Carteret and Craven.
Panda Express is the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S. It is family-owned and operated since 1983 by co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng. The restaurant brand has more than 2,400 locations.
Panda Cares, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, has raised more than $282 million and dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 13 million youths,.