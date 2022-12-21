52539026858_a8d4c03131_h (2).jpg

Panda Express held a grand opening for the newest Panda Cares Center of Hope at the Jack Minges Club, 621 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville, on Dec.1.

 Contributed photos

WINTERVILLE — In partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, Panda Express held a grand opening event for the newest Panda Cares Center of Hope at the Jack Minges Club, 621 W. Fire Tower Road, Winterville, on Dec.1.

The event featured Panda Express food for the children, a ribbon-cutting, book giveaway and many activities for club members and attendees.

Contact jstorm@reflector.com or 252-329-9587.