Parrott Academy students and teachers last week celebrated the National Day on Writing, sponsored annually by the National Council of Teachers of English.
Students in grades 6-12 created displays throughout the school to showcase both practical and creative uses of writing on Wednesday, Oct. 20.
Ninth graders posted original introductions to Ray Bradbury’s classic novel Fahrenheit 451, which they have been studying. They also displayed original six-word stories and longer pieces of short fiction.
Junior students displayed a variety of essays, short fiction, and personal letters. Seniors answered the question “Why I write” and displayed their responses outside their classroom. Middle schoolers showcased patriotic essays and letters to veterans.
English Department chairperson Melissa Lambert organized the recognition of National Day on Writing. She has also initiated a casual “Writers’ Lunch,” meeting on a regular basis, allowing students to share their expressive compositions with others. The first meeting was held on Oct. 20.