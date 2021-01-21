KINSTON — Ridge Lewis and Anelisa Holder of Pitt County were among eight graduates of Parrott Academy who returned to the school’s campus for panel discussions about college life on Jan. 5-6. The school traditionally hosts alumni in early January to speak to high school students.
The panel discussed the college applications process, surprising discoveries at college and facing challenges, but also commented on changes brought about by COVID.
Holder, an Elon sophomore, said that current freshmen aren’t experiencing the fun of campus life, instead doing most of their courses online. Lewis advised the high school audience, “Be open to new things. My advice is find your confidence.”