Parrott Academy honored 12 new Athletic Hall of Fame inductees during a Feb. 5 ceremony.
Among those honored in the class of 2020 were Bert S. Bright and Matt Beaman, both of Snow Hill.
Bright graduated from Greene Central High School as an all-conference football player. Coming to Parrott as a science teacher in 1994, he served as both an assistant football coach and varsity football coach during his 26-year career.
He won Conference Coach of the Year in 2011 and 2020. Becoming headmaster in 2014, he was instrumental in organizing the APA Hall of Fame and holding its first induction.
He also emphasized strength, conditioning and sportsmanship during his tenure as the school’s head.
Matt Beaman is the Parrott Athletic Director and varsity football coach. A 2002 APA graduate, he played basketball, football, and baseball, and is the only Parrott athlete to reach the title game in all three sports. As a coach, he has led his team to three NCISAA state championships.
Other former student athletes inducted into the Hall of Fame were Tiffany Barnes, Jordan Blount, Jaclyn Ervin, Justin Good, Mary Margaret Herring, Mark Keener, Preston Manning and Billy Taylor.
The three “at large” inductees were Bright, Frankie Grant and Bob Mooring.
In welcoming the new Hall of Fame inductees, head of school Brooks Sutton cited the achievements of 55 years of Parrott Academy athletes, which include 61 state championship games with 22 victories. She said that each new inductee’s name will appear on a plaque in the brick colonnade known as the Denton Walk.