PATS fees are increasing July 1 The Standard Apr 29, 2023

Pitt Area Transit System fees will increase starting July 1, according to a news release.The Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved a fare increase for rural general public riders at its April 3 meeting.The fare for RGP riders will increase from $7 per one way trip to $9 per one way trip for PATS. Round-trip fares will increase from $14 to $18."The last rate increase was approved in 2011. The new rate will aid in keeping the transportation system sustainable," said PATS Director Cam Coburn.PATS is an appointment-based public transportation system that uses small buses that carry multiple clients.The service is open to all residents of Pitt County living outside the city limits of Greenville.It provides nearly 400,000 miles of service in over 40,000 trips annually.Transportation requests are taken between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.For more information, visit pittcountync.gov/PATS. Contact Ginger Livingston at glivingston@reflector.com or 252-329-9570.