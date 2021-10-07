WINTERVILLE — After 17 months of mostly teleworking and distance education due to COVID, Pitt Community College still finds itself working feverishly to strengthen its teleconferencing capability, even though employees and students returned to campus in August.
Utilizing federal CARES Act funding it received as part of the government’s effort to revitalize the nation’s economy, PCC has added Cisco Webex technology to a number of classrooms and conference rooms. The primary reason, says PCC IT Support and Security Services Supervisor Jeremy Morris, is to create synchronous learning environments that ensure students can continue their studies whenever COVID-19 presents obstacles.
“Students who test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to the virus are required to quarantine for the health safety of their classmates and instructors,” Morris said. “The Webex voice and video conferencing tools we’re installing across campus create an interactive virtual classroom environment that gives students in quarantine the ability to continue participating in their classes and earning college credits.”
Thus far, Morris said, PCC has set up speaker tracking camera systems in 47 classrooms. Each kit consists of a Quad Camera for the front of the classroom to capture live video of students and a second camera for the back that tracks and follows instructors. The speaker tracking system detects and switches between active speakers in coordination with the Quad Camera.
“The technology allows students to see and hear their classmates and instructors from home in ‘real time,’” Morris said. “It also gives instructors the ability to share computer screens and virtual whiteboards with students who cannot be in the traditional classroom because of COVID.”
PCC Health Sciences Dean Donna Neal said the camera systems have enhanced her division’s ability to provide instruction in spite of the pandemic.
“Health sciences faculty are very thankful to have these rooms and say they have made all the difference in keeping classes going, given the amount of quarantining that is happening in our division,” Neal said. “We still have a lot of labs and clinical time they must make up with students as Webex rooms can’t solve that, but at least the lectures are able to proceed.”
Morris said PCC has installed camera systems in a pair of conference rooms as well, including one at the college’s Farmville Center, that allow employees to participate in meetings while following social distancing protocols. He said Pitt has also created six mobile units that give the college the ability to turn any traditional classroom setting into a virtual one.
“Each mobile unit is basically a stand-alone Webex system that can be moved from location to location,” Morris said. “Instructors who teach in different classrooms can move a camera system with them as they go.”
As of late September, Morris said PCC was preparing to upfit 10 more areas on campus with the Webex technology, including the Goess Student Center’s Davenport Multipurpose Room and the Williams Building’s Max R. Joyner Auditorium.
“With so many meetings, conferences and class scheduling possibilities each semester, we want to have as many areas fitted with the camera systems as possible,” Morris said. “Our goal is to ensure the learning process at Pitt Community College is as consistent and effective as possible, regardless of COVID-19 developments.”
N.C. Community College System recognizes PCC transitional studies success
The N.C. Community College System recently recognized the outstanding performance of PCC Basic Skills students, whose measurable skill gain (MSG) rate during the 2020-21 academic year exceeded state and national standards.
According to PCC Transitional Studies Director Laurie Weston, the college earned a memo of recognition from NCCCS President Thomas Stith III after 480 Basic Skills participants posted a 47.9 percent MSG rate. She said PCC’s mark surpassed state performance measure standards and was ninth-best among North Carolina’s 58 community colleges.
“We are extremely proud of this accomplishment, which is largely due to our faculty and staff’s excellent teaching and commitment to students, as well as our strong collaborations with partners within the college and throughout our community,” Weston said. “The PCC Transitional Studies Department has been fortunate to have built strong relationships throughout our community that provide resources, support, guidance and connections to help our students attain their goals.”
Weston explained that PCC’s MSG rate indicates the percentage of students who enroll in an adult literacy program at the college, such as Adult Basic Education, English Language Acquisition and Adult High School, and attain at least one gain. A “gain,” she said, is achieved when a student “moves up at least one educational functioning level” as determined by one or more of the following:
- Pre- and post-program assessment
- Completion of 75 percent of required high school Carnegie units
- Adult High School completion
- High School Equivalency diploma (GED or HiSET) attainment
- Enrollment in curriculum or continuing education programs that lead to employable credentials upon exiting the Basic Skills program.
Weston said students are not considered “participants” in PCC’s Basic Skills program until they reach 12 hours, and she noted that the college’s MSG rate was nearly six percentage points higher than the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act’s target of 42 percent.
“These targets go up each year, and PCC has attained or exceeded them consistently over the past several years,” Weston said. “We’ve surpassed the state’s ‘excellence’ standard two years in a row, despite having to move all of our classes in the 2019-20 academic year and most of them online, to at least some degree, during the 2020-21 academic year.”
Weston said members of PCC’s Transitional Studies Department “go above and beyond instruction alone” to help students.
“I can’t overstate how crucial it was that our staff and teachers are completely committed to serving and helping our students reach their goals,” she said. “We are fortunate to have a faculty and staff that work very hard, stay up-to-date on adult learning research and strategies, and willingly learn how to teach and work with students at a distance.”