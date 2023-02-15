Growth at Pitt Community College is rapidly filling campus property west of Reedy Branch Road and will soon prompt expansion onto neighboring farmland, officials told county leaders recently.

As the college plans for this spring’s dedication of the $14 million, 28,000-square-foot Eddie and Jo Allison Smith Center for Student Advancement, plans are underway for a new welding facility nearby. It will take up one of the last lots between Reedy Branch and Warren Drive.

