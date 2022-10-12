WINTERVILLE — A scholarship in memory of a Farmville student killed in a 2021 car wreck was among recognitions last week during the Pitt Community College Foundation’s annual Scholarship Reception

PCC Softball Coach Cassie Harrell announced the creation of the Abby Foster Memorial Scholarship with the foundation to honor the life of the Bulldogs pitcher, who played at Farmville Central during high school.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.