Members of Pitt Community College’s Class of 2023 put the finishing touches on a job well done by turning their tassels at a graduation ceremony in ECU’s Minges Coliseum.

More than 500 members of the 760-member graduating class participated in the May 9 ceremony, which began with PCC President Lawrence Rouse welcoming family, friends and local dignitaries to the crowded arena. Rouse then told this year’s graduates, “You have earned the right to be a part of this noble Pitt Community College tradition and I am proud to welcome you in a few minutes as PCC alumni.”