PCC Dental Assisting students put their skills to work Feb. 3 to help dentists and other dental care professionals with Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry provide free dental care to local children in need.
PCC Dental Assisting students pose for a group photo during their visit to Greenville’s Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry this month to participate in Give Kids A Smile Day.
Contributed photo
WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College dental assisting students gained valuable hands-on experience this month through their participation in the American Dental Association Foundation’s Give Kids A Smile Day.
The 11 students and their instructors visited Eastern Orthodontics & Pediatric Dentistry on Feb. 3 to assist dentists and other dental personnel with providing free oral health care to children in need. In a four-hour window, the group did its part to help make sure 35 children went away with a healthy smile.
“The dental assisting program has participated for many years with EOPD and Give Kids A Smile,” said PCC Dental Assisting Program Director Shelby Brothers. “It is a huge learning experience for our students, who would not get pediatric dentistry experience otherwise. Volunteering also allows our students to connect with the community and provides a healthy boost to their self-confidence, self-esteem and life satisfaction.”
Brothers said her students assisted with various dental procedures, including examinations, X-rays, dental fillings and extractions during their visit. She said they also spoke with children and their parents throughout the event, to make sure everyone receiving dental care or waiting for their child to receive care was comfortable.
“The employees at EOPD have spoken highly of the assistance our students bring to their event,” Brothers said. “They find our students to be professional, knowledgeable and prepared to handle the duties presented to them at Give Kids A Smile.”
Brothers says she hopes her students learned “there are patients from all walks of life who may have little to no knowledge or experience with dental care” and that teaching children the importance of good dental hygiene can positively impact the rest of their lives.
“I also hope that our students realized that every doctor is different,” she said. “I enjoyed seeing each student have the experience of adapting to the doctors’ techniques and methods.”
Started in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2002, GKAS is a day when dentists, dental students and dental team volunteers provide free oral health education, screenings and treatment in their local communities. The American Dental Association took the program national in 2003 to raise awareness of the importance of oral health to overall health, as well as the need that exists among millions of children who go without oral health care. GKAS events have kicked off each year since on the first Friday in February.
PCC Foundation extends student ambassador application deadline
The PCC Foundation has extended the application deadline for students interested in participating in the college’s Student Ambassador Program during the 2023-24 academic year.
According to PCC Scholarships Coordinator Kim Simpkins, the new deadline for applying to become an ambassador is Sunday. She advised prospective applicants not to wait until the last minute to apply, saying the application process is “extensive.”
Simpkins, who serves as an ambassadors advisor, says the highly-competitive program offers opportunities for students to develop leadership skills through their assistance with PCC Foundation events, recruiting and other college activities. Individuals selected for the program receive scholarships that cover the cost of in-state tuition and fees.
“Over the years, students in the ambassadors program have established an impeccable reputation with regard to academic performance, leadership and volunteerism,” Simpkins said. “We’re looking for highly-motivated students who will continue and build upon that tradition of excellence.”
To be considered for the ambassadors program, students must have at least a 3.2 unweighted GPA in college or high school (if they have not yet graduated). Other considerations include leadership experience, community service participation, knowledge of PCC and the community, and oral and written communication skills.
In addition to scholarships, ambassadors receive professional attire to wear during official PCC events. They also take part in leadership and personal development training.
Applications are available on the “Student Ambassador Leadership Program” page of the PCC Foundation website.