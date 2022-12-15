WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College will honor this year’s summer and fall graduates during a commencement ceremony at Koinonia Christian Center on Friday, Dec. 16.
The program — only the second fall graduation ceremony in PCC’s 61-year history — will begin at 7 p.m. with local businessman Gregg Green serving as commencement speaker.
Of the 578 graduates being honored this month, more than 200 are expected to participate in the ceremony. Collectively, they have earned more than 800 academic credentials.
Green is an ordained minister who opened Great Harvest Bread Company in Greenville in 2016. In less than five years, he was named the Greenville-Pitt County Chamber of Commerce’s 2020 Small Business Leader of the Year in recognition of his business acumen and community support. Since its opening, Great Harvest has directed nearly $400,000 of its gross sales volume to community nonprofits and organizations.
A former Army chaplain, Green earned a Bronze Star while on deployment to Afghanistan.
Due to limited space, individuals planning to attend graduation must present a ticket at the door to enter the sanctuary. Additional seating in an adjoining building will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, with no ticket required.
Holiday Show successful
PCC Foundation officials expressed their appreciation to the community for its overwhelming support of the 2022 Down East Holiday Show.
According to PCC Special Events Coordinator Jennifer Vogt, nearly 10,500 shoppers came out to the Greenville Convention Center Nov. 3-6 — roughly 500 more than last year’s attendance and nearly 1,100 more than 2019. Their patronage, Vogt said, helped the foundation raise $144,779.16 for student scholarships and various educational activities at PCC.
“A lot of time and effort goes into planning and carrying out the Holiday Show each year, so it’s rewarding when the community gets behind it so enthusiastically,” Vogt said. “It’s truly become an eastern North Carolina holiday tradition that makes a substantial positive impact on the PCC Foundation, Pitt Community College and our local small businesses.”
Hope Lodge support
After putting away their shaving supplies and clippers for the month of November, PCC employees and students presented an $1,102-check to the American Cancer Society’s McConnell-Raab Hope Lodge on Wednesday.
For the first time since 2019, the college’s Minority Male Success Initiative (MMSI) organized a “No-Shave November” campaign to raise money for the Greenville nonprofit, which provides free accommodations to hundreds of cancer patients undergoing treatment each year.
“For the month of November, MMSI asked members of the PCC campus community to take the money they would typically spend on shaving and haircuts and use it, instead, to support cancer prevention and those fighting the disease,” PCC Assistant Vice President of Student Support Jasmin Spain said.
This is the fourth year MMSI has organized “No-Shave November” to support Hope Lodge. The group has contributed $2,957 to the facility.
MLK breakfast
PCC’s 2023 MLK Scholarship Tribute Breakfast is set for Jan. 12, and tickets for the annual celebration of Martin Luther King Jr.’s lifetime of civil rights service are on sale now.
The program, which begins at 9 a.m. and raises funding for the PCC Multicultural Activities Committee (MAC) Scholarship, will take place in the Craig F. Goess Student Center’s Davenport Multipurpose Room. Halifax County native Greg Hedgepeth, director of marketing and communications for N.C. State University’s graduate school, will serve as keynote speaker.
In addition to Hedgepeth’s remarks, the event will feature the presentation of the 2023 MAC Scholarship to be presented in honor of Minerva Freeman, president of Freeman Consultant Group and Pitt County Family Development Corp. Inc. Located in Fountain, the organization provides social and educational programs that benefit the lives of families in Pitt County and surrounding communities.
Tickets to the tribute, which will be catered by GK Café, are $15 per person. They’re available for purchase in the Vernon E. White Building (Room 116) or by visiting pittccfoundation.com/mlk-tribute-breakfast.
FAFSA assistance
The PCC Financial Aid Office will resume its “FAFSA Mondays” series this month to answer questions and assist students and their parents with filing Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) forms for the 2023-24 academic year.
The programs will take place the first Monday of February, March and April. Each session will run from 5- 7 p.m. in the Craig F. Goess Student Center computer lab (Room 178).
Prior to attending a FAFSA Monday program, students must create a Federal Student Aid ID, which gives them access to Federal Student Aid’s online systems and can serve as a legal signature. In addition to their 2021 tax return, they should bring other 2021 tax information to the event to complete a FAFSA. Students who are dependents must bring the same information for their parents.
Additional FAFSA Monday details are available on the PCC website (pittcc.edu) and by calling 493-7339.