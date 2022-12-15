WINTERVILLE — Pitt Community College will honor this year’s summer and fall graduates during a commencement ceremony at Koinonia Christian Center on Friday, Dec. 16.

The program — only the second fall graduation ceremony in PCC’s 61-year history — will begin at 7 p.m. with local businessman Gregg Green serving as commencement speaker.

