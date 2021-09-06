The N.C. Cooperative Extension Service Pitt County Center will hold three peanut maturity workshops starting on Friday week.
The workshops are offered to assist farmers in deciding when to dig their peanut crops and will be held in Pactolus, Ayden and Belvoir.
Following are locations and times:
J.P. Davenport’s and Son shop area, 5961 U.S. 264, Pactolus, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
Charles Tucker and Son Peanut Company, 4480 Old River Road, Belvoir, 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
Ayden Nitrogen Company, 4728 Old N.C. 11, 9:30 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Sept. 15