A Kinston man was charged with impaired driving after two pedestrians were struck by a vehicle outside of Snow Hill last week.
The incident occurred on Lloyd Harrison Road south of Snow Hill on Thursday evening, according to the State Highway Patrol.
First Sgt. S.H. Dail said 46-year-old Johnny Shane Hobbs was driving the vehicle east when it crossed the centerline and struck the two people.
The pedestrians, identified as Tony and Jill Walston, were taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment.
Hobbs was charged with DWI and two felony counts of injury by vehicle.