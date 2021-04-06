FARMVILLE — Despite the cancelation of the Farmville Dogwood Festival, the fourth annual Petals and Pedals free cycling event is slotted to return April 24.
The event offers cyclists an opportunity to ride through Farmville along their choice of four courses. Course one allows for participants to travel 5-10 miles, course two is 15 miles, course three is 25 and course four is 55 miles.
Cyclists will begin at the Farmville Public Library, 4276 W. Church St., at 9 a.m. and make their way through their designated course to end at the library.
The event is sponsored by the Farmville Public Library, Farmville Parks and Recreation, Greenville Bicycle Co. and S&R Computers.
Participation is free with donations being taken to benefit the installation of a bicycle tool stand at the Farmville Library.
The tool stand will feature a variety of wrenches, an air pump along and other tools needed for maintenance and repairs of bicycles.
For more information, contact Steven Hardy-Braz at 252-717-0490.