Physicians East, eastern North Carolina’s largest private, medical-surgical multispecialty health care practice, has announced that each of its internal medicine locations has been awarded recognition by the National Committee for Quality Assurance Patient-Centered Medical Home program.
The program reflects the input of the American College of Physicians, American Academy of Family Physicians, American Academy of Pediatrics and American Osteopathic Association.
The standards of this program emphasize the use of systematic, patient-centered, coordinated care that supports access, communication and patient involvement.
“NCQA Patient-Centered Medical Home Recognition raises the bar in defining high-quality care by emphasizing access, health information technology and coordinated care focused on patients,” NCQA President Margaret E. O’Kane said.
Awarded locations are:
- Primary Care — Arlington Main Campus, 1850 W. Arlington Blvd., Greenville;
- USA Primary Care — Beulaville, 152 Crossover Road;
- USA Primary Care — Farmville, 3681 N. Main St.;
- USA Primary Care — Kinston, 744 Airport Road;
- USA Primary Care — Winterville, 4796 Old Tar Road.
“Physicians East would like to express sincere appreciation to the team that worked to accomplish this recognition,” said Heather Roebuck, Physicians East’s director of operations.
Physicians East is eastern North Carolina’s largest private, medical-surgical multispecialty health care practice with over ninety providers caring for patients in Greenville, Farmville, Winterville, Kinston, and Beulaville. Offerings include cardiology, critical care, dermatology, diagnostics, endocrinology, endoscopy, gastroenterology, gynecologic oncology, hematology and oncology, integrative medicine, laboratory and pre-op, nutrition, pharmacy, primary care, pulmonary and critical care, rheumatology, sleep medicine, surgery, surgical weight loss, urgent care, urogynecology, and urology.
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org , on Twitter @ncqa on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.