The Pitt County Board of Commissioners removed from its Monday agenda a request to use county money to fund needs a pair of Farmville nonprofit agencies and three others.
Seven members of the board unanimously approved Commissioner Christopher Nunnally’s request to remove the item; Commissioners Mary Perkins-Williams and Melvin McLawhorn were not at Monday’s meeting.
Nunnally offered no reason for the change when he made the motion. He later said he believed it was premature to handle the request.
“The idea to remove it is to get a little bit more background on what the specific requests were,” Nunnally said.
In early February, the county received $375,000 from the State Capital Infrastructure Fund with the understanding that part of the money would go to the nonprofits and the county would use the other part.
It was later determined that the projects and nonprofit recipients were not eligible for the funds and the money had to be spent by the county.
The county voted in late February to use the money to create more office space at the Pitt County Health Department and to repair asphalt at the county transfer station off Allen Road.
The five organizations and the projects in need of funding are:
- $50,000: Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation pavilion.
- $27,000: CAREE, passenger vehicle.
- $32,000: Something 2 Somebody, vehicle for food transportation.
- $32,000: Lost Sheep Resource Foundation, purchase and renovate the historic H.B. Sugg home, at 3633 S. George St., Farmville.
- $24,000: North Pitt County Improvement Association, heating and air conditioning repairs.
State Sen. Don Davis asked the commissioners to consider using county money to fund the five nonprofits. In earlier discussions with county officials, Davis said the State Capital Infrastructure Fund money had been secured in part to help the organizations.
County financial services staff had raised concerns about funding the organizations, fearing it would set a precedent because the organizations had never applied for funding during the county’s budget preparations last year.
Nunnally said he didn’t think the board was ready to handle the funding question.
“We’ve been in communication as a board about how we would potentially fund nonprofit requests with (American Rescue Plan Act funding),” Nunnally said.
Representatives from two of the nonprofits asked commissioners to support the request during the board’s public comments period.
“We’ve given out over $50,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors so they will have the opportunity to go out and be productive citizens,” said Jerry Spruill, who represented the Nathan R. Cobb Sr. Foundation. Completing the pavilion will give the foundation a place to hold additional fundraisers to raise more money for scholarships.
Alma Cobb Hobbs, another member of the Cobb Foundation, said the organization has also given money to help families in distress and to aid education organizations.
Tonya Foreman, the founder of CAREE, an organization that promotes health equity, civic engagement, economic development and financial literacy, asked not only for support for the nonprofits, but the county’s public health workers.
“The support for our health care professionals in our community is greatly needed especially those who serve our marginalized and BIPOC (black, indigenous and people of color) communities,” Foreman said. “Community-based organizations need that same support. Because we are out there out the front lines … to make sure people are served and they are served equitably in addition to those efforts, since January of this year we have distributed more than 60,000 masks and well over 15,000 test kits to make sure people have what they need to protect themselves.”
Foreman was one of about a half-dozen speakers who asked commissioners to use American Rescue Plan Act money to provide premium pay to public health workers and first responders.
Arch Synder, who retired from nursing after 45 years in the field, renewed his license and joined the health department as a contract nurse during the pandemic. He said it’s been a privilege and an honor to work with the county’s public health staff.
“The work was unglamorous and rarely got the recognition that came with larger events put on by the medical center or university,” Synder said. It was often done in people’s homes, church parking lots or in front of grocery stores.
“They put themselves and families at risk in the process of caring for the citizens of Pitt County, especially the most vulnerable,” Synder said.
“As one who has stood shoulder to shoulder with your front line workers, I ask you to not forget them in your decision making. They are the ones who put themselves at risk to get us to this point.”
Supporters of the family of the late Brandon Hardy, who was shot to death Jan. 1 in the early morning hours at the home of his girlfriend on Alvin Road, also used the public comments period to express their continued frustration that the offices of the Pitt County sheriff and district attorney haven’t filed criminal charges against the man who shot Hardy.
They also took the commissioners and other elected leaders to task for not offering condolences to Hardy’s family.
Also during Monday’s meeting:
- County Attorney Jordan Smith reported that the North Carolina Supreme Court last week granted a stay requested by Pitt County Schools and the City of Greenville regarding the state appellate court ruling that the red-light camera program is unconstitutional because it violated the constitution's requirement that clear proceeds of money raised through criminal fees go to the school system.
- The board unanimously voted to change the name of Hospital Drive, a private street that runs between West Fifth Street and Moye Boulevard, next to the main county office building.
- The board agreed to submit the name “People’s Drive” to the City of Greenville to ensure it’s not being used in another location of the city.
- It had a unanimous second vote approving revisions to the county’s law enforcement ordinance governing noise complaints.
- Received a presentation on the timeline for the work that will be undertaken to update the county’s comprehensive land use plan.
- Presented Pitt Community College President Lawrence Rouse with a proclamation designating April at National Community College Month.
The proclamation outlined highlights of the school's impact on the community since opening in March 1961, including "Pitt Community College has demonstrated exceptional dedication to helping students — particularly low-income students and students of color — achieve their goals for academic success, personal growth and economic opportunity."