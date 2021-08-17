Pitt County officials voted to require all students and staff to mask up for the new school year. The move follows a similar decision July 26 by officials in Greene County.
The Pitt County Board of Education by a 6-2 vote on Monday approved a mask mandate inside school buildings and on buses. Teachers across both counties began returning for the fall semester on Aug. 13. The first day for students is Aug. 23.
About two dozen people attending the 2 p.m. meeting in Greenville were not allowed to address the board, although at least one yelled “shame on you” at board members as they left the meeting.
The decision follows recommendations of Pitt County Health Director Dr. John Silvernail and Dr. Matthew Ledoux, co-medical director of the Maynard Children’s Hospital and the division chief of pediatric critical care for ECU. Both recommended that schools begin the year with masks to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant.
District 6 representative Worth Forbes and District 9 representative Benjie Forrest voted against the mandate. Forbes said the board should take seriously a survey conducted last month in which about 60 percent of the nearly 10,000 responses favored making masks optional.
“This is affecting kids more than just health,” said Forbes, who questioned whether mask requirements are contributing to anxiety, depression and suicides in children and teens. “I believe these things may affect our kids long-term, much longer than the COVID aspect.”
Forbes, whose comments were interrupted by applause by many seated in the gallery, said parents and students should be given a choice when it comes to masks.
“Who should have the rights over children, parents or politicians?” he said, adding parents are “tired of this so-called co-parenting with the government.
“I believe they should be in the driver’s seat when it comes to health, education and welfare of their children.”
District 7 representative Caroline Doherty said that while parents should advocate for their own children, board members have a different role.
“This is a closely divided issue,” she said. “(I) feel a responsibility to act on behalf of all students.”
Doherty, along with District 4 representative Don Rhodes and District 5 representative Anna Barrett Smith said that while many people do not prefer masks, requiring them is a better option than having to return students to remote learning due to virus spread.
During the 2020-21 school year, the state required masks in schools, although Gov. Roy Cooper allowed the mandate to expire in July, leaving the issue for local boards to decide.
Silvernail told the board that a mask mandate has been endorsed by the Centers for Disease Control, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and Cooper, who last week sent letters to school boards across the state, encouraging them to vote to require masks.
“The one thing that helps shape that recommendation is the masking and quarantine of students,” said Silvernail. “If a student is exposed and both parties are masked, the student is not required to quarantine. This will help keep kids in school.”
Forrest said at least one county in the state, where the board voted to make masks optional for the upcoming school year, has been able to alter its quarantine procedures. Karen Harrington, director of student services, said such a change would require approval from the county health director.
As of Aug. 13, Silvernail said, Pitt County has reported about 1,200 cases in the last 14 days. Among the more than 22,500 confirmed cases in the county since March 2020, about 3,100 were among ages 17 and younger, according to figures provided to the board.
Three deaths have been reported in patients ages 17 and younger in North Carolina. Pitt County’s 100 COVID deaths have been reported in patients ages 50 and older.
Ledoux told the board that while the majority of area children who tested positive for COVID-19 had mild symptoms similar to that of a common cold, dozens experienced multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children. Occurring weeks after COVID infections, MIS-C caused the children to require admission to Vidant’s intensive care unit, where many required oxygen and some were placed on ventilators.
“What makes us pediatricians worry is the initial data that’s coming out on the delta variant is it’s a different disease than what we saw in that first wave,” Ledoux said. “Months ago, we were not seeing acute COVID infections. We are starting to see them. The trends in the hot spots are showing that the kids are sicker, and they’re being more affected than we saw in the first phase.”
Brian Floyd, president and chief operating officer at Vidant Health Hospitals, said at the same time, Vidant is experiencing an influx of patients experiencing more acute symptoms of other illnesses, which he said may have been worsened by people’s reluctance to seek medical care during the pandemic.
“The life risk or the health care risk that we are concerned about is not just COVID, it’s what this phenomenon is doing to other disease processes and other needs of patients,” he said. “Masking is not the be all end all of everything, but it is a tool at our disposal that might make a life-saving difference in a non-COVID situation as well.”
Silvernail, Ledoux and Floyd made remarks at a board workshop meeting prior to the vote. At the special-called meeting that followed, District 3 representative James Tripp, who made the motion to require masks in schools, said the board should listen to the advice doctors provided.
Before the vote, Forrest led an effort to get the board to temporarily suspend its rules on public comment to allow those attending to speak. His motion, which Forbes and Smith also supported, failed.
Julie Anderson of Winterville said she was disappointed that she and others were not allowed to share their views.
“The only people that they brought here to speak today were the people who could lose their jobs if they speak against the COVID masks,” she said. “It should be a parental decision. These are our liberties.”