The Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved plans advancing the construction of a new recreational facility in northern Pitt County and the creation of a new master plan for the county’s recreational activities.
The commissioners unanimously approved the proposals at their Oct. 17 meeting. Commissioner Alex Albright was absent.
The board in August voted to build recreation/community centers at Alice F. Keene Park and the County Office Park, near the Pitt County Agricultural Center on Government Circle, north of the Tar River. The commissioners selected Hite and Associates to design the buildings.
“A site plan is needed before the comprehensive plan because we are getting ready to start construction and we’ve not really considered how things will be laid out in our office park north of the river,” said James Rhodes, assistant county manager planning and environment. Staff wants to see how the recreation/community center and possible outdoor recreation space can be developed in connection with the existing walking trails around the property.
The motion approved by the commissioners set the consultant fee at no more than $35,000. The money is in the current budget.
Staff wants to hold community input sessions to help shape the north of the river campus, Rhodes said.
They also want to update the community recreation master plan that was written in 2015.
Rhodes said it would be part of the county’s 2023-24 fiscal year budget. The new plan would inventory existing facilities, identify future recreation needs and examine the staffing structure needed when the second recreation center comes online.
The goal is that in late 2024 the county will work with Pitt County Schools to implement the new staffing plan. Rhodes said the county and school system also need to review the joint use of facilities policies that allows community groups to use school recreation facilities when school isn’t in session.
“That particular policy needs to be updated, it needs to be tweaked quite a bit,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes said a deadline for breaking ground on the office park project hasn’t been established. However, the work is being funded with American Rescue Plan Act dollars which require the money to be allocated by late 2024 and construction completed in late 2026.
Other business
- Commissioners unanimously voted to take over management of the Hurricane Florence Hazard Mitigation Plan Grant Program less than four months after turning it over to the state.
The state Division of Emergency Management had had problems finding contractors to carry out the work, Rhodes said. “It is going nowhere fast,” he said.
Because of the county’s prior experience in buyout programs, staff believes it’s better to bring the work in house.
The county received $2.5 million from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to buy out 16 homes that were flooded during Florence in 2018, Rhodes said. The bulk of the homes are located in the Grifton area.
Contractors are needed to demolish the homes once they are bought out and restore the property to open space, Rhodes said. The structures and property are purchased at their pre-Florence value, Rhodes said.
- The commissioners voted 6-1 to extend a special use permit granted to Pitt Solar, previously named Bethel NC 11 Solar, to build a solar farm on multiple parcels outside the Town of Bethel.
Rhodes said the proposed site will be on about 1,000 acres located within the county and the Town of Bethel’s planning jurisdiction. About one-third of the property is in the county.
The commissioners originally granted the business a permit in September 2020. The company requested and received two six-month extensions after learning the N.C. Utilities Commission required Duke Energy Progress to rebuild a transmission line between Rocky Mount and Battleboro because multiple energy generation facilities will be connecting to it.
Rhodes said the General Assembly passed legislation earlier this year that extended the company’s existing permits until early 2023. Monday’s vote gave the company until July 1, 2023, to begin work.
Commissioner Tom Coulson cast the lone no vote. Albright was absent and Commissioner Christopher Nunnally, who was late, did not participate in the vote.
- The board awarded Ahoskie Ambulance Service a non-emergency transport franchise.
- Kathrine Adams, a supervisor with Pitt County Department of Social Services, was recognized as the county’s employee of the month.
- County Manager Janis Gallagher reported that local nonprofits submitted 26 applications with $24 million in requests to receive money the county is allocating from its American Rescue Plan Act grant. The county had allocated about $2 million for nonprofits.