Volunteers from Brody School of Medicine collect litter along MacGregor Downs Road in 2018.

 Aaron Hines/City of Greenville

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners has approved a five-step plan to reduce littering and illegal dumping in unincorporated areas of the county.

The proposals presented by Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling Director John Demary at the commissioners’ meeting on Monday focused on an education campaign, recruiting volunteers for litter pickup and monitoring waste haulers to ensure their loads of trash are covered and properly secured.

