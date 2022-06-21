Pitt County Board commissioners unanimously approved a special use permit allowing the owners of a sand mine east of Greenville to double its size to 63 acres.
However, one commissioner expressed concern because the operator was already working in an area not covered by the original permit. Commissioner Alex Albright wanted to know what actions the county can take to deter sand mine operators from violating the conditions set out in permits.
Joseph D. and Glenda Briley sought modifications to the 2017 special use permit that allows sand mining on property they own on the northwest corner of U.S. 264 East and Rams Horn Road.
The current permit is for a 31-acre sand mine. In April, county planning staff learned Briley was seeking a modified permit from the state Department of Environmental Quality to expand the mine.
The Brileys were already working in an area beyond the permitted boundary. They submitted a request to add 32 acres to the permitted mining area.
Assistant County Manager/Planning and Development James Rhodes said if commissioners approved the request they should put for conditions in place:
- Obtain a flood development permit.
- Obtain authorization from the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality before working within a riparian buffer, which is property adjacent to lakes, streams or wetlands.
- Securing a mining permit from the state.
- Comply with state transportation department recommendations for accessing the property.
Albright said it appeared the county had nothing at their disposal to deter mine operating from violating permit requirements.
Rhodes said the Brileys were told to stop mining until their new permit was authorized.
Joseph Briley said he tried to get the permits in place in 2021, but the county and state authorizing boards were meeting virtually and it was difficult to get a session in place.
Sheriff’s office
Sheriff Paula Dance and eight employees and supporters lobbied the board during its public comment period to authorize additional pay raises, differential pay and approve funding to retain a detention center programs coordinator and social worker.
Dance and her staff sought additional funding for raises and programming earlier this month as the commissioners finalized the county’s fiscal year 2022-23 budget.
The commissioners directed County Manager Janis Gallagher to review implementing differential pay, which pays a higher salary to people working nights, once Dance presented her with a plan implementing it. Dance said the plan was ready.
Several deputies and detention center officers asked for salary increases for supervisors and veteran officers, saying some lower ranking officers were earning the same salaries said them.
Two domestic violence survivors also spoke about the help they received from the sheriff’s domestic violence unit. They said members of the unit deserved raises.
Deputies and detention center officers will receive the same pay raises as other employees when the budget goes into effect on July 1: a 4 percent market adjustment raise along with merit pay increases of up to 1.2 percent or 2.4 percent.
Employees in the sheriff’s office and inspections department also receive pay increases for completing certain certification programs.
Earlier in the year Gallagher encouraged Dance to use lapsed salaries from unfilled positions in her office to fund positions for a detention center programs coordinator and social worker.
Dance said she didn't want to lose two deputy positions. The sheriff also said she didn't want to rely on grants, which may not be renewed, to fund the two positions.