Pitt County government’s leadership team is recommending an estimated $20.7 million in capital projects be included in the county’s upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget, including $1.1 million for public schools and the county’s community college.
The commissioners reviewed the recommendations for the pending 2023-24 fiscal year budget during a Monday workshop. The commissioners also unanimously voted to renew the county’s mission vision, values and goals. Commissioner Lauren White was absent.
“At this point in the budget planning cycle, I think it’s reasonable for you to move (forward) with all the projects that have been requested so far,” Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher said. As the late spring budget writing period approaches, staff will have a clearer idea of what revenues will be available and how the capital project requests could be modified, if feasible, she said.
Gallagher’s presentation did not include a review of potential budget drivers or the county’s economic outlook.
“The economy is so uncertain at this time I’m not sure my comments on the uncertainty will add anything to the discussion,” she said.
The largest recommended expenditure is $15.9 million for the construction of the Pitt County sheriff’s administration building, said Sam Croom, deputy county manager/chief financial officer. It will be funded through a traditional bank loan, Gallagher said.
It’s also recommended the commissioners set aside $1 million for recreation centers at Alice Keene Park and the Pitt County Government Office Building. The commissioners already have pledged to use $10 million in American Rescue Plan money to build the two facilities, but the $1 million would go toward any cost overruns.
The next largest expenditure will be $665,000 to purchase vehicles for the sheriff’s office and county departments.
It’s also recommended that $550,000 be spent on facilities maintenance and $100,000 on security improvements for county office buildings.
It’s also recommended $200,000 be used to upgrade the audio-visual and broadcast equipment used to broadcast the meetings of the board of commissioners and other county boards.
Along with the sheriff’s administration building, other public safety expenditures include a recommended $100,000 for EMS improvements, $194,183 for an observation device, $120,000 for detention center facility improvements and $496,000 for the detention center boilers.
Other recommended expenditures:
- $100,000: Study and design of storage and space needs and expansion of public health.
- $102,000: Public health software software for food and lodging inspections.
- $100,000: Waterway snagging.
The county can draw from its unrestricted revenues, grant, donations, fund balance and other capital reserves, banks loans, limited obligation and general obligation bonds to fund these projects. A general obligation bond requires voter approval.
Gallagher said the county would use funding from the county’s solid waste enterprise to fund five projects:
- $200,000: Repairing asphalt, concrete and building repairs for solid waste.
- $250,000: Roll-off truck.
- $140,000: Tractor-trailer replacement
- $135,000: Solid waste yard jockey.
- $325,000: Feed conveyor and construction and demolition sorting system.
Gallagher said staff also recommended the commissioners budget $1 million for Pitt County Schools and $100,000 for Pitt Community College capital improvement projects.
Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College are requesting nearly $93 million and $700,000, respectively, for construction and security projects.
“I think it’s important for you to hear the big picture and to hear those big numbers and then let us go back and talk about those big numbers. I’m absolutely confident with these leaders in the room we are going to be able to land on something they are comfortable with and that you, hopefully, will be comfortable with and I’ll be comfortable with,” Gallagher said.
The majority of school construction projects involve building additional classrooms, restrooms and larger media centers to meet House Bill 90, which requires school systems to reduce the size of K-2 classrooms, said Aaron Errickson, executive director of operations and facility services.
Schools needing additional classrooms are Ayden, Creekside, Eastern, Elmhurst, Ridgewood, South Greenville, W.H. Robinson elementary schools and Wintergreen Primary.
The cost ranges from $6 million to nearly $13 million.
Belvoir Elementary needs interior renovation of its three classroom wings, media center and administration area. The renovations include a new roof, new heating and air conditioning, and electrical and network wiring. The estimated cost is $8.2 million
Ayden Middle School needs electrical work and a new heating and air conditioning system. Wellcome Middle School needs to replace its electrical system. Those projects have an estimated cost of $1.56 million and $935,000, respectively
Generators are needed for G.R. Whitfield and Grifton School because both communities have suffered extended power outages due to hurricanes. That cost is $640,000
While the county is proposing $1 million for ongoing capital expenditures, the school system is requesting $2.8 million to cover general maintenance costs, painting, security improvements, roof repairs, vehicle replacements and other projects.
The county has revenue from four different sales and use taxes to fund education projects, Croom said.
- Article 39: 1 percent local option sales tax on retail and food services.
- Article 40: ½ cent tax on every retail dollar that is collected. It is distributed based on Pitt County’s population; 30 percent must go to schools.
- Article 42: ½ cent tax on every retail and food dollar spent; 60 percent must be allocated to school capital needs.
- Article 46: a quarter-cent local tax that must be used for public and community college construction. Pitt County voters approved the tax in November 2007.
PCC President Lawrence Rouse requested $700,000 for installation of remotely controlled exterior locks on all main campus buildings.
The main campus has no fencing and multiple entrances. A remote locking system would make buildings safer if a bad actor was on campus, Rouse said. He hopes remote locks can be installed inside buildings starting in fiscal year 2024-25. That project would cost about $2.8 million, he said.
Rouse also reported that construction is finished on the Eddie & Jo Allison Smith Center for Student Advancement and move-in will begin next month.
The 28,000-square-foot structure will house multiple services, including a veterans center and PCC’s Institutional Advancement Division, which includes the PCC Foundation and the college’s marketing and media relations departments.
Rouse also thanked the commissioners for giving $100,000 of the county’s opioid settlement funding to the college Re-Entry program that is designed to help people recently released from jail or prison.
The program has so far had 340 referrals and 81 people have found jobs, 52 have found housing and 176 have received referrals for substance abuse/mental health treatment.
The college’s Bulldog Promise, which provides a scholarship to Pitt County high school students who also have successfully passed courses at PCC, was awarded to 101 students in fall 2022; 51 students were awarded in fall 2021.