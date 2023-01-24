County workshop

Pitt County Deputy County Manager/CFO Sam Croom and Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher review capital projects they are recommending for funding in the coming fiscal year during a Monday workshop with the board of commissioners.

 Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector

Pitt County government’s leadership team is recommending an estimated $20.7 million in capital projects be included in the county’s upcoming 2023-24 fiscal year budget, including $1.1 million for public schools and the county’s community college.

The commissioners reviewed the recommendations for the pending 2023-24 fiscal year budget during a Monday workshop. The commissioners also unanimously voted to renew the county’s mission vision, values and goals. Commissioner Lauren White was absent.

