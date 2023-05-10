Pitt County commissioners offered no changes to a proposed budget that delivered across-the-board increases for county employees but fell short of some department requests, including a significant ask from the county sheriff.
The Board of Commissioners said Thursday that the $367 million spending plan County Manager Janis Gallagher introduced Monday for fiscal year 2023-24 will be presented during the budget public hearing scheduled for June 6.
The proposed budget maintains the current 68.41-cent per $100 ad valorem tax rate and raises the residential solid waste fee to $132, which equals a $1 a month increase.
It gives county employees a 6 percent cost of living increase. Employees also can qualify for either a 2.4 percent or 1.2 percent merit increase.
The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office requested an additional 5 percent pay increase. Sheriff Paula Dance also requested a 5 percent differential pay increase for personnel who work nights. Commissioners did not respond to the request on Thursday.
The bulk of the budget, $70.8 million will go to education, Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College. The proposed budget increased the school system allocation from $45.4 million to $50.13 million but still fell short of the system’s $53.3 million request.
Public safety, the sheriff’s office, detention center and 911 telecommunications will receive nearly $62 million, human services nearly $54.5 million, general government, $59.45 million, and the remaining will go to other departments.
The commissioners wrapped up their budget workshop on Thursday with presentations from the Department of Social Services, Public Health and Emerge Gallery and Art Center, which houses the Pitt County Arts Council.
Social Services Director Sharon Rochelle suffered a medical emergency near the end of her presentation. DSS Budget Officer Inez Black and an audience member assisted Rochelle while Commissioner Christopher Nunnally left to retrieve an automated emergency defibrillator and other staff retrieved a first aid kit.
A member of the county’s EMS office came up from emergency management’s basement offices to assist while staff waited for an ambulance, which transported Rochelle to ECU Health for treatment.
Gallagher later reported that Rochelle was doing well. “I expect her back to work next week,” Gallagher said. “She is in good spirits and doing well.”
DSS requested no additional funds beyond the county’s appropriation of $16.3 million. Before she fell ill, Rochell said her agency’s budget for the coming year fiscal year budget is $90.2 million, including local, state and federal funds. She thanked commissioners for their support.
“Everybody has an idea about what they think we might do, but I want to talk to you about all the different services we offer. We work with the community from birth to death,” Rochelle said. “While some programs rely on income, many of them don’t. It’s really about not giving people a hand out, but giving people a hand up. How do we ensure our children are safe and that vulnerable adults in our community are taken care of.”
Social Services undertakes preventative work, but when that doesn’t happen, the organization works to make things better, she said. Along with providing child and adult protective services, social services offers family support services, which include managing child support, day care and employment services; and economic support, which includes food stamps, Medicaid and energy and water assistance programs.
Social services programs bring money into the community, Rochelle said. An estimated $45.7 million is spent in food stamp benefits; energy and water assistance programs bring more than $1.7 million; child support collected nearly $11.2 million for families; and Medicaid claims in fiscal year 2021-22 brought $206 million.
Families also received $12.3 million in childcare payment assistance. The total return was nearly $277 million, Rochelle said.
Rochelle didn’t request new positions in her budget. She said she needs to fill 48 vacant positions before asking for more. However, when Medicaid expansion is implemented more positions may be needed.
Black said a major change in the social services budget involved foster care, which increased by approximately $450,000. The increase is a result of increased respite care needs, finding placements for older youth with multiple issues, finding placement when a child is discharged from the hospital or another placement or when a child is abandoned by their parents.
Gallagher’s recommended public health budget is $14.8 million, $4,142, less than what was requested by Interim Public Health Director Teresa Ellen. However, a $60,000 request to replace clinic flooring can be funded with COVID-19 pandemic relief funding.
Ellen said the department has had to limit some personal health programs because it only has seven full-time nurses to cover clinical services. The department has 12 nurse vacancies.
“You are in a very unique situation when it comes to recruiting nurses,” Ellen said. “It’s not that your salaries are out of line with surrounding health departments, based on my experience. But this is such a large medical community and there is so much competition it drives salaries up in the area.”
Ellen also detailed the work done in the department’s nutrition services, health education and environmental health fields.
Holly Garriott, executive director of Emerge, said her organization hasn’t delivered a report to the commissioners since before the 2020 pandemic.
Garriott said the organization is trying to expand its presence outside of Greenville. It’s accomplishing that goal by sponsoring a countywide artist database to promote and utilize them in communities.
The Pitt County Arts Council received a $250,000 National Endowment for the Arts grant that it passed on to nine local arts organizations, she said. Many of the groups used the money to hire part-time employees that allowed the groups to expand their service in their communities.
The council also serves as an umbrella organization for arts groups such as Black Creatives of Pitt County.
Gallagher’s budget included a $200,000 appropriation to Emerge to fund a lighting project in the Emerald Loop, an arts area in downtown Greenville. The money will fund an artistic light installation at the Pitt County Courthouse.
“Imagine driving over the (10th Street) overpass and looking over downtown and some nights everything being green and blue or before ECU games purple and yellow,” Garriott said.
The City of Greenville has designated $200,000 for a light installation at city hall. Her goal is to light 12 public and private businesses during the next several years.