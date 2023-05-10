Budget talk

Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher, left, discusses budget requests with Commissioners Ann Floyd Huggins, Mark Smith and Melvin McLawhorn following their Tuesday budget workshop.

 Ginger Livingston/The Daily Reflector

Pitt County commissioners offered no changes to a proposed budget that delivered across-the-board increases for county employees but fell short of some department requests, including a significant ask from the county sheriff.

The Board of Commissioners said Thursday that the $367 million spending plan County Manager Janis Gallagher introduced Monday for fiscal year 2023-24 will be presented during the budget public hearing scheduled for June 6.

