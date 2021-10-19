The Pitt County Board of Commissioners decided to continue until Nov. 1 a public hearing on a special use permit to allow a cryptocurrency mining operation in Belvoir following more than 2½ hours of testimony from company officials and community advocates.
The commissioners voted 7-1 to continue the public hearing. Commissioners Ann Floyd Huggins, Alex Albright, Tom Coulson, Christopher Nunnally, Bethe Ward, Lauren White and Mary Perkins-Williams voted to extend the meeting and Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn cast the lone no vote. Commissioner Michael Fitzpatrick was absent.
Officials with Compute North, the firm seeking the permit, started Monday’s board meeting asking that the quasi-judicial process be postponed until Nov. 1 but the commissioners denied the request because of the number of community members attending the meeting who wanted to speak.
The commissioners changed their mind when Compute North Vice President of Site Development Jeff Jackson said had hoped to have acoustical engineers testify on noise from the facility but learned at the last minute that virtual testimony wasn’t allowed during the public hearing, which is a quasi-judicial process that requires people who are giving testimony to be sworn in.
Jackson said the company would do its best to have the sound experts available. Opponents also will have a chance to present their own sound experts.
“We have certainly heard the feedback loud and clear,” said Compute North CEO Dave Perrill. The company wants to engage with the community and have started by giving a donation to Staton House Volunteer Fire Department, which serves the Belvoir area and is where the company held a community meeting last week; it hired Third Street Catering; talked with Pitt Community College about establishing internships, met with officials with Vidant Health and have a meeting planned with Pitt County Schools.
Opponents said the company never reached out to the school system before they raised concerns about noise and locating the facility in an area mostly populated by minorities and lower-income residents. Jackson said during a community meeting last week he thought a local economic development official had notified the school system.
Compute North, a Minnosota-based data processing firm, wants to build a data center on 50 acres bordered by N.C. 33 West, Belvoir School Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The facility is about three-tenths of a mile from Belvoir Elementary School and will consist of 89 containers that house banks of computers and 14 air conditioning units each. The computers run constantly in the cryptocurrency mining process unless ordered to shutdown by the utility company during peak use.
Parents whose children attend the school, along with nearby residents, oppose the project because they believe the noise generated by the fans would hurt student concentration and erode the area’s quality of life.
Jackson confirmed more than 1,200 fans will operate once all containers are operational. He said the noise level at the school would be 40 decibels, which was likened to a quiet library during a meeting with citizens last week.
Coulson said when he was in the military, and had to undergo resistance training in case of capture, he and other trainees were subjected to a low constant drone in the background.
“That became very bothersome,” Coulson said.
Jackson said Compute North has worked from the assumption that if it meets the county’s noise ordinance and the site doesn’t exceed 50 decibels, “we’ll be set.”
“We assumed compliance with the ordinance would actually eliminate a lot of the noise issues,” Jackson said.
Commissioner Alex Albright said the lack of detail about what mitigation methods would be used has contributed to the community’s misapprehension.
Jackson said while the company is looking for cost effective methods, silencers on the intake and exhaust sides of the containers would be used as it is at other data centers.
There also would be sound mitigation walls that would reach about 24 feet in height, he said.
More than a half-dozen people associated with the Belvoir community spoke against the project, citing a wide range of concerns.
Molly Holdeman at one point wanted to play a computer audio recording of a cryptocurrency mining operation located in Washington County, Tennessee. Compute North attorney James Todd objected, saying since the individual who made the recording wasn’t present to verify its authenticity it should be treated as hearsay.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally, an attorney, said he believed the commissioners should hear it and the others concurred.
In the recording an industrial-type of hum can be heard along with a male voice saying, “And there you have it. That’s the rest of our evening and all morning tomorrow.”
Jackson later said that the operator of the Tennessee site did not follow the proper process for obtaining their operating permit. The company also used a different style of container.
At one point Coulson and McLawhorn and Perkins-Williams said they couldn’t support Compute North’s recommendation. Coulson later softened his stance when it was recommended the public hearing be carried into November.
“We don’t want to overreact and let a potentially good business escape us because of our short sightedness,” Colson said.