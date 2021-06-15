The Pitt County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved an arrangement that gives the county 13.5 acres of industrial property in exchange for giving up its option on a nearby industrial lot.
The commissioners voted on the proposal following a special-called closed session meeting that was held after its budget vote on June 10.
The exchange was needed so the county and the Greenville-ENC Alliance could finalize the sale of an industrial shell building and three nearby parcels, County Manager Scott Elliott said.
The sales are connected to an economic development project with a code name “Apple Park” that could create 150-200 new jobs with an average salary of more than $100,000.
“It is a win-win arrangement for Apple Park, the alliance, and the county, in that the Apple Park closing moves forward as scheduled (Friday), the alliance does not have to pay money it was unaware it owed, and the county gets 13.5 acres free and clear to build the next shell building,” Elliott said.
On March 1, the commissioners agreed to sell the shell building, located on Sugg Parkway in Indigreen Corporate Park.
The sale of the building is scheduled to be finalized today. The company purchasing the property, which has not been publicly identified, also wants to purchase three additional lots, two which are owned by the Greenville ENC Alliance, Elliott said.
It was recently discovered that the county had a 10-year option on the property that would require the alliance to pay the county more than $228,000 if it was sold before Dec. 31, 2026.
The Committee of 100, an economic development group that folded into the Greenville ENC Alliance, gave the option in 2017 when the county agreed to seek a $773,822 grant and fund a $228,083 match to make road repairs and sewer improvements in the industrial park.
When the committee transferred ownership of Indigreen Corporate Park to the alliance, information about the option was overlooked.
The two lots being given to the county are across from Focus Services, a customer service firm, on Sugg Parkway. They previously were identified as the location for the next shell building, Elliott said. The land has state industrial certification and is ready to build.
The 13.5 acres are currently for sale at $30,000 an acre or $405,000. Elliott said the transfer is equivalent to the county getting the two parcels for $17,000.
Budget approved
Also on Thursday, the Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the county’s $281.45 million fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
The budget, which goes into effect on July 1, includes a half-cent tax decrease which adjusts the county’s property tax to 68.41 cents per $100 valuation.
It fully funds the requests of Pitt County Schools and Pitt Community College, provides $12 million to one-time capital improvement projects, provides a 2.8 percent market adjustment and performance pay raise and increases staffing for social services, public health, public safety, general government, solid waste and recycling and the EMS district.
Belvoir and Sharp Point fire districts also received their requested tax increase. Belvoir’s tax rate was increased 1.25 cents per $100 valuation, rising from 2.5 cents to 3.27 cents and Sharp Point’s tax rate was increased by 2 cents, rising from 6 cents to 8 cents.