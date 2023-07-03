090722_gdr_day-out-4.jpg

A shelter dogs comes to the front of its kennel to greet visitors at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.

The Town of Farmville’s animal control needs will now be taken care of by Pitt County after a unanimous vote by Pitt County commissioners.

Chad Singleton, director of the Pitt County Animal Shelter, told the Board of Commissioners that the decision was mutually agreed upon between Pitt and Farmville to streamline services “for the betterment” of residents, the town and county.

  

