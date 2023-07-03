...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 8 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
A shelter dogs comes to the front of its kennel to greet visitors at the Pitt County Animal Shelter.
The Town of Farmville’s animal control needs will now be taken care of by Pitt County after a unanimous vote by Pitt County commissioners.
Chad Singleton, director of the Pitt County Animal Shelter, told the Board of Commissioners that the decision was mutually agreed upon between Pitt and Farmville to streamline services “for the betterment” of residents, the town and county.