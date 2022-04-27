A new theme at the Pitt County Arboretum children’s garden celebrated National Poetry Month and Earth Day with whimsy and rhyme.
Pitt County Master Gardners opened their newly renovated Children’s Whimsy Garden at the Pitt County Agricultural Center on Thursday to celebrate spring and National Poetry Month.
The garden, a part of the Pitt County Arboretum at 403 Government Circle north of Greenville, now features an exhibit called “A Child’s Garden of Verses.”
Nature and the written word are natural companions, gardeners said.
“I think the two just go together,” said Carolyn Siever, a master gardener who helped with the exhibits. “When we go out in nature there’s so much beauty and we struggle to express it. Poetry I think is one of the best ways to express how you feel when you go out into nature.”
The garden consists of six exhibits featuring a different poem, theme and, of course, plants. At its center is a Little Free Library made from a repurposed Daily Reflector newsstand that contains books on things like pollinators and other important parts of the ecosystem.
The dedication falling so close to Earth Day was unintentional, but organizers had to push it back after they encountered delays and some of the plants failed to reach their spring peak. The coincidence of timing was a good reminder of the environment’s importance, they said.
“The hope for the environment is the next generation,” said Vicki Kennedy, the master gardener who helped spearhead the project. “We have got to make sure that they are invested in real nature, not in virtual nature that you see on a screen somewhere.”
Kennedy said that Pitt County has wonderful opportunities to “get the kids outside,” which is her motto. That includes the Tar River Greenway, River Park North, the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences and a number of nature parks sprinkled through small towns like Ayden.
Siever and her fellow gardeners hope that kids get a chance to celebrate Earth Day at the garden.
“It being the children’s garden is a good way to get kids to start experiencing plants and not only go out in nature but make their own gardens,” Siever said. “They can bring something to life in their yard even if they just have a small space.”
The space will be revamped every few months according to Barbara Pierpont, another master gardener who worked on the project. She said in August the garden will shift to a focus on bugs as insects and other things that buzz or crawl begin to flourish in the Carolina heat.
The project was funded through reserve money from past Pitt County Arboretum Plant Sales said Hannah Smith, horticulture extension agent for the NC Cooperative Extension in Pitt County. The annual summer tradition was put on hiatus for two years due to COVID-19.
Kennedy said she envisions the garden hosting monthly events for kids through partnerships.