Pitt County has launched the first phase of a campaign to end littering.
The county in January released multiple social media posts, radio spots and a video addressing the effects of littering, unsecured loads of trash and illegal trash dumping as part of its “Litter Free for You and Me” campaign.
“For Pitt County’s economic growth, we must put litter and trash in its place,” said Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams, chairwoman of the board of commissioners.
John Demary, director of Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling, said he wants to focus efforts on educating people about the unintentional littering that occurs when people haven’t secured items in the back of their trucks or trailers. If the items aren’t properly covered, trash will fly out and land along roadways, he said.
“We’re trying to get people to understand that so they can make sure they clean the backs of their trucks when they throw everything away, or cover their loads,” Demary said.
Eventually, the trash will make its way into ditches, creeks, streams and finally the river where it can harm aquatic plants and wildlife.
“We’re trying to get awareness out there so people will have pride in their neighborhoods and communities and pick up trash,” Demary said. “Just picking up a small amount a couple of times a week can make a difference.”
Litter prevention has long been an important issue for Perkins-Williams. She has worked with community groups and churches in northern Pitt County to hold roadside cleanups and to encourage people living in the rural areas to collect garbage in front of their homes.
Airport Road once had problems with roadside littering and illegal dumping. Perkins-Williams once picked up six bags of garbage from the area. A man living nearby saw her and promised that he and his son would regularly clean the road.
“Airport Road is not a pile of trash like it used to be,” she said.
“We have seen a difference being made,” Gallagher said. “But over this next year we are going to have some objective measures to see the outcomes of this campaign.”
This is something that won’t be started and stopped, she said.
“We must continue to have a mindset of environmental responsibility, which includes not littering,” Gallagher said.
Demary said his department will give away tarps at different locations and demonstrate how to properly secure them.
This spring, the county plans a Fourth Grade Litter Challenge with Pitt County Schools.
The students will receive a reusable bag and log to record how much litter they pick up as they go about their day, said Paula Clark, Pitt County recycling coordinator.
“One of the thoughts behind it is you have these pickup days where the groups go out and pick up for a couple of hours,” Clark said. “We are trying to break it down a little smaller than that. You don’t have to take three or four hours to pick up litter.” Trash can be picked up while visiting a local park, walking around their neighborhood or watching a sibling play baseball or softball.
“That’s what we’d like to encourage other folks to do,” Demary said. They can keep a bag in their car to pick up trash they see as they go about their day, he said.
The third phase of the campaign, which will begin May 1, is “Tarp It or Ticket.”
Staff will work to educate the public on the enforcement of fines and penalties for littering, hauling unsecured loads and illegal trash dumping.
“I think it’s better to educate people so they know what is going to happen before we start enforcing or fining someone,” Demary said.
Pitt County Deputy Sheriff Nick Whaley has worked as the county’s environmental office for about 18 months.
The end goal is removing litter and garbage, he said.
Once a litterers are identified and they learn the fines they face, Whaley said, they will clean up the trash they’ve dumped and stop revisiting their dumping sites.
Illegal dumping can result in penalties up to $2,000, according to a county news release.
“If you can just teach one, that one person can make a change in somebody else and it’s like a snowball effect,” Whaley said.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners formed a litter task force in May 2022 to address widespread littering and illegal trash dumping in Pitt County.
A Solid Waste Assets and Enforcement Committee was formed in June 2022 with the county’s solid waste & recycling, planning, engineering, public information office and sheriff’s office, along with representatives from the Ayden, Greenville, N.C. Department of Transportation and N.C. Department of Environmental Quality.
To report illegal dumping, call 902-3357 or 414-0378 or email nick.whaley@pittcountync.gov. Illegal dumping also can be reported online at www.PittCountyNC.gov/LitterFree.