A commercial recreation facility outside Greenville plans to operate an electric go-cart track following a vote by Pitt County commissioners to change an ordinance involving residentially zoned property.

The unanimous vote at Monday’s board meeting came after Sawyer’s Property Management Group requested that rules governing the setback requirements between go-cart raceways and residentially zoned property be reduced.

