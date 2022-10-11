A commercial recreation facility outside Greenville plans to operate an electric go-cart track following a vote by Pitt County commissioners to change an ordinance involving residentially zoned property.
The unanimous vote at Monday’s board meeting came after Sawyer’s Property Management Group requested that rules governing the setback requirements between go-cart raceways and residentially zoned property be reduced.
Sawyer’s Property Management Group is owned by T.J. and Jamie Sawyer, the owners of Sawyer’s Fun Park, located at 5120 Corey Road. T.J. Sawyer said the couple wants to locate the go-cart track within the 33 acres they own at the site, which currently features a trampoline park, ropes course, rock walls and other amusements.
“We hear a lot via Facebook that there is nothing for kids to do or young professionals or adults to do. And so many people drive to Raleigh and elsewhere,” Sawyer told The Daily Reflector on Tuesday. “We are trying to avoid that. We are trying to put things out there that the people of eastern North Carolina would like to see.”
Current rules require a 500-foot setback between other property and a raceway if it has residential zoning, whether houses are on the property or not.
Sawyer’s asked that the setback between residential property with no structures be reduced to 200 feet while maintaining the 500-foot setting for residential property with houses already on it.
The county planning board approved the request but added the stipulation that only electric go-carts would be permitted under the modified rules.
Commissioners were concerned about the noise produced by electric go-carts when they first heard the proposal in August and extended the public hearing to this month so staff and Sawyer’s representatives could present more information.
Assistant County Manager for Planning and Environment James Rhodes said electric go-carts emit 40-45 decibels of noise, the equivalent of a flowing creek or running refrigerator.
Scott Anderson of ARK Consulting, who spoke for Sawyer’s Management Group, said electric go-cart motors produced no noise; the sound comes from belts operating within the machine. Anderson then presented a video from Paradise Parks, a go-cart track located on the Outer Banks.
When no one spoke in opposition of the change, the board quickly made a motion to approve the text amendment change.
Commissioner Tom Coulson said since the go-carts made so little noise the board should further modify the ordinance so the setback would be 200 feet even if a house was on the property.
Coulson said a bigger track could be built and it would be more of an attraction.
“How does it hurt anybody,” Coulson said.
Commissioners Ann Floyd Huggins and Alex Albright didn’t support Coulson’s proposal because the public might have protested the change if it was clear there would be a smaller buffer.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally said he agreed “in large part” with Coulson but since the text recommendation came from the planning board, he would be hesitant to “jump over” the planning board. He thought the board should vote on the original motion.
Coulson said the planning board didn’t have the information the commissioners did. He asked if the recommendation could be sent back to the planning board for review and possible modification.
County Manager Janis Gallagher said returning it to planning would further extend the process and delay the plans of Sawyer’s Management Group.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention … there are other noises associated with this. One would be music … there could be folks cheering (the drivers) on,” Rhodes said. “That’s why staff’s recommendation for those residentially occupied sites we still think the 500 (feet) is the more appropriate number.”
No specifics about Sawyer’s Fun Park were discussed on Monday or in August. Rhodes told commissioners the company had not presented a plan or identified a site. The Reflector called Sawyer to confirm the plans.
Following the board’s procedures, the commissioners first voted on Coulson’s motion to enact a 200-foot setback rule in all residential areas. The vote failed 3-6 with Coulson and Commissioners Lauren White and Mary Perkins-Williams voting for the motion and Commissioners Nunnally, Beth Ward, Ann Floyd Huggins, Alex Albright, Mike Fitzpatrick and Melvin McLawhorn voting against.
The board then unanimously approved the motion allowing a 200-foot setback along residentially zoned property with no structures.
“We are trying to be good neighbors,” Sawyer said Tuesday. The couple recognizes the concerns people have about noise and said electric cars are the solution to that problem.
“We are considering all our noise, which is nothing. If you’ve heard an electric car there is not a noise to it. It’s the same concept,” Sawyer said.
Along with a go-cart track, the Sawyers plan to build a mini-golf course as part of the addition. It won’t be as elaborate as courses found at Myrtle Beach, S.C., Sawyer said, but it will have waterfalls and rock formations.
“We’re looking at a good investment into it. It’s something that all ages can enjoy as a family,” Sawyer said. “That’s what our goal is; to create an atmosphere and destination for families to go.” With higher gas prices and inflation putting pressure on budget, families will be looking to locations closer to home for fun activities, Sawyer said.
Other action taken during Monday’s meeting:
Approved a resolution allowing the county manager to execute an $8,000 contract with The East Group to create construction documents for the repair of a 25-year-old wastewater pump station located at the county transfer station. The vote exempts county staff from soliciting bids for the project because the cost is less than $50,000.
Recognized 39 employees with service awards, including Scottie R. Mckinney and Patrina R. Vines, who were recognized for 25 years of service and Margaretta M. Howard, who was recognized for 30 years of service.
Approved a resolution authorizing Pitt Area Transit System to apply for a $201,792 Community Transportation Grant and local matching funds of $35,610.
Appointed William Johnson to the Pitt County ABC Board of Directors. Johnson is filling the seat previously held by Commissioner Tom Coulson, who asked to not be reappointed.
Prior to Coulson stepping down, commissioners held three of the eight seats on the board. Coulson said that was done because it was thought the commissioners needed to be more involved in the organization’s management. Coulson said with the organization’s current management he doesn’t think the commissioners need to continue such close oversight. Commission Ann Floyd Huggins nominated Billy Moore for the seat, saying during the ABC’s board’s last meeting, the board split 2-2 when voting for Johnson so the board chairman cast the deciding vote. The commissioners voted 6-3 against Moore, with Commissioners Mike Fitzpatrick, Melvin McLawhorn, Lauren White, Mary Perkins-Williams and Coulson voting no and Huggins, Alex Albright and Chris Nunnally voting for Moore. The vote for Johnson was 8-1 with Huggins voting no.