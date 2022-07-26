The Pitt County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a differential shift pay plan for the sheriff’s office and several other departments at its July 18 meeting.
Deputy County Manager/Chief Financial Officer Bryan Barnett, who is departing Friday for the Davie County’s county manager position, reviewed with the board the differential pay structures of six counties with similar populations and nearby counties.
Some counties offered differential pay that was a percentage of the employees’ base pay while others made it an hourly rate.
Sheriff Paula Dance initially recommended giving differential pay to deputies and detention center officers. Barnett said it also should be offered to county-employed EMS employees and telecommunicators.
Barnett said if the commissioners approve a differential pay plan based on a percent model, it would initially cost the county $745,789. A per-hour model will cost $620,874. Barnett said he believed the per-hour models is more fiscally sustainable because the amount would remain fairly stable while the percentage model would increase each time employees received raises.
Barnett also recommended waiting until Jan. 1 to implement the plan to ensure the year’s tax collections would support the increase. Staff could complete a policy governing the use of differential pay during the wait period. It has to be determined if differential pay would go to employees who permanently work a night shift or if it would be offered to employees who rotate shifts and work nights.
Commissioner Beth Ward initially recommended waiting until the commissioners started budget discussions for fiscal year 2023-24 before making a decision. Ward said she needed more “schooling” on the issue.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally said he believed any differential pay plan should be offered to all county employees who work late shifts.
“We consistently talk about us being a leader in the state and best in the east,” Commissioner Melvin McLawhorn said. “I think we’ve heard the sheriff’s department, we’ve had members of the sheriff’s department talk about were we are standing in terms of pay. I think we should move forward with terms of looking into differential pay and do it as soon as possible.”
He made the motion to move forward with implementing the pay plan, which Commissioner Tom Coulson seconded.
Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams asked McLawhorn to clarify his motion. He repeated that the county should move forward with implementing differential pay for the sheriff’s office and other departments. Coulson said the motion wasn’t to immediately add differential pay to employee checks, that it would begin in January. Coulson said he preferred the hourly rate plan.
“We said as a board we would do this,” McLawhorn said. “I think we need to stop messing around and do it.”
Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams told board Chairman Michael Fitzpatrick that she wanted to “call the question,” a procedure that ends debate and requires an immediate vote on the motion. Fitzpatrick said she couldn’t call the question because the commissioners were seeking clarification of McLawhorn’s motion.
After several more minutes of talk, Nunnally proposed a substitute motion that the board authorize the per hour differential pay model tonight and implement it in January.
Perkins-Williams said she didn’t think Nunnally’s motion was necessary.
“You either vote it up or vote it down and then put another motion on. We don’t have to consider two motions all the time,” Perkins-Williams said.
Coulson said Nunnally’s motion was a clarification of McLawhorn’s original motion. Coulson asked Fitzpatrick if he could second Nunally’s motion even though he also seconded McLawhorn’s original motion. Fitzpatrick said yes, Coulson offered the second and all voted to approve the motion except Perkins-Williams.
“When I don’t know what I am voting on, I don’t vote. We’ve got two motions on the floor,” she said.
Coulson explained Nunnally’s motion was a substitute motion and allowed under the board’s rules of procedure. Those same procedures require commissioners to vote first on the substitute motion.
“What was your motion? I want to understand, that’s all,” Perkins-Williams said.
Nunnally repeated that his motion was to approve a differential pay plan that followed an hourly rate model and that it be implemented in January.
Fitzpatrick then asked Perkins-Williams what her vote was, pointing out the other commissioners had voted. Perkins-Williams said she voted in favor of the motion.
Juneteenth holiday
The board voted 7-1 to add Juneteenth to the county’s list of paid holidays. Coulson cast the lone no vote. Commissioner Lauren White didn’t attend Monday’s meeting.
Community center
The commissioners directed staff to explore options for opening a community center in northern Pitt County.
Perkins-Williams suggested the county obtain a site that can be used by the community and county departments for delivery services.
Gallagher said the site needs sewer service and to be located on a bus line so people can travel there with ease.
Gallagher said one possible location would be property the county owns in front of the Pitt County Agricultural Center on Government Drive.
During the board’s public comments period Pactolus resident Terry Little requested a community center with a recreation component be located in the Pactolus area. Little said eastern Pitt County received little attention from the county.
Concealed carry
As Monday’s meeting drew to a conclusion, Coulson said Sunday’s shooting of a gunman in an Indiana mall showed the board was wrong when it voted last year to no longer allow permitted concealed weapons on county property.
The board of commissioners vote in September 2021 came after a months-long discussion about increasing security at the board of commissioners meeting, which included a debate on whether concealed carry permit holders should be allowed to bring their weapons to the meetings.
The incident Coulson cited started with a gunman killing three people and wounding two others when he opened fire in a mall food court. A bystander shot and killed the gunman.
“There certainly would have been a lot more (deaths) except for one thing, an authorized, licensed concealed carry permit holder, who was 22 years old and carrying his gun, pulled his gun and shot the guy dead,” Coulson said.
No citizen spoke in favor of stopping people licensed to carry concealed weapons from entering county buildings, Coulson said. The board’s decision will make it more difficult for a Pitt County resident to take action if a similar incident happened locally, he said.