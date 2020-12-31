The Pitt County Board of Commissioners voted 7-2 last week to remove from its agenda a resolution to declare the county a sanctuary that would exempt small businesses from COVID-19 restrictions.
Pitt County Commissioner Beth Ward recommended the change, saying the model resolution didn’t suit Pitt County’s needs.
“It was produced in Texas for maybe what they need. Maybe we can come back after the holidays with one that would fit more appropriately with Pitt County,” Ward said during the Dec. 21 meeting.
Commissioner Lauren White, who proposed the resolution, voted against Ward’s recommendation, along with Commissioner Tom Coulson.
“I think it’s sad we can’t even have some discussion about ways to protect our businesses,” White said.
White proposed the board approve a resolution based on one adopted by the local government of Eastland County, Texas, which said it a “sanctuary county” for all businesses, stating “the Eastland County Commissioners’ Court supports opening all businesses without restrictions or limitations that would allow businesses to fight for their very economic survival and livelihood.”
The resolution also states that individuals have a right to work and run businesses “without the undue government overreach, coercion and control.”
Voting to remove the proposal from Monday’s meeting were Ward and Commissioners Alex Albright, Ann Floyd Huggins, Mike Fitzpatrick, Melvin McLawhorn, Christopher Nunnelly and Mary Perkins Williams.
Following the board’s adoption of its modified agenda, County Manager Scott Elliott read public comments submitted by five individuals which addressed the sanctuary issue. All opposed the sanctuary resolution.
“With COVID cases surging, it is time to support Gov. Cooper’s attempts to protect North Carolinians’ lives and health care,” Mary Yonts wrote.
Human relations commission
With another 7-2 vote, the commissioners approved an ordinance to establish a humans relations commission and approved its bylaws.
Because the vote wasn’t unanimous the board will have to take a second vote to finalize its adoption.
The ordinance adopted by the commissioners underwent two revisions proposed by Nunnelly; increasing the commission from 19 to 21 members and adding language that gives member preference to individuals already actively working with organizations that currently promote inclusivity such as the NAACP and NC CIVIL.
As originally proposed, Pitt County’s 10 municipalities would each get one representative on the commission. The remaining members would include representatives from law enforcement, social services, the Latinx community, the African American community, public health, the faith community, the board of commissioners and two at-large members.
Nunnelly proposed adding representatives from the LGBTQ and Asian American communities.
“I have campaigned for a human relations council for more than 20 years,” said Keith Cooper, executive director of The Benevolence Corps. The board’s vote is a validation of 20 years of hard work, he said.
White and Coulson voted against the commission’s formation; Albright, Floyd Huggins, Fitzpatrick, McLawhorn, Nunnelly, Ward and Perkins-Williams voted to approve it.
Discharging firearms
The commissioners, voting 8-1, approved the formation of a committee that would draft an ordinance that would govern the discharge of weapons in non-hunting settings.
White cast the one no vote.
County Attorney Janis Gallagher, Coulson, Elliott and a community representative, most likely a firearms instructor, will make up the committee.
Coulson asked staff to find out how many counties govern the discharge of firearms.
“What brought it to a head is some people are just darn mean and angry at their neighbor, for whatever reason, and know they can shoot these guns in close proximity and scare the heck out of the neighbor,” he said. “They do it intentionally so that is part of what I think we have to address in this.”
Coulson said he’s a staunch defender of the right to own guns and doesn’t believe an ordinance governing the firing of weapons infringes on that right.
White said that some of the instances of weapons being fired carelessly, such as a bullet being fired into a home, are covered by existing laws.