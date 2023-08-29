With the construction of two recreational facilities in the works, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners has given staff the go-ahead to begin discussions with the school system about transitioning recreation oversight toward the county and away from the Community Schools program.

The board’s unanimous vote on Aug. 21 also authorized staff to renegotiate the joint use of Pitt County Public Schools recreation facilities for community use, the basis of Pitt County Community Schools and Recreation. The commissioners unanimously approved the motion authorizing the negotiations at its Monday meeting.

  

