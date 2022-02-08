Tremendous demand for welding instruction and limited space to teach it at Pitt Community College demonstrates the challenge of providing much-needed workforce development programs, college officials said.
PCC administrators gave presentations on some of the school’s busiest programs during a tour and meeting on Friday with college trustees, the Pitt County Board of Commissioners and other county leaders.
“We are running at maximum capacity,” said Keith Kinlaw, chairman of the welding department. There are currently 185 students in the college’s welding program. The college also is teaching 220 high school students at five of the county’s six high schools. High school students can complete two semesters of welding coursewiork in high school.
“We have this bottleneck scenario where we can’t physically house the students who will come in from the high school. It needs to be noted we haven’t actively recruited for our program in more than five years,” Kinlaw said.
Commissioner Beth Ward asked if any high school students haven’t been accepted because of space limitations. “We try to make it where they can take at least one class,” Kinlaw said.
“We’re running five, six sections of classes,” he said. Continuing education classes are offered on Friday night and Saturday and Sunday.
Ninety-five percent of the program’s students find jobs, he said, and the other 5 percent aren’t actively looking.
The welding building has 48 welding booths where students work, Kinlaw said. The school needs a building with 100 welding booths.
“We are physically overworking our equipment,” Kinlaw said. Work space isn’t the only thing lacking, he said. A bigger restroom is needed. Better ventilation is needed. The building also lacks air conditioning and heating which leaves students and faculty working in extreme conditions.
“We don’t cancel classes for the elements, but it does take a toll on faculty and students,” he said.
Commissioner Tom Coulson asked Kinlaw to create a drawing of his ideal welding classroom building. Selling the project requires giving people something they can see.
The welding program’s space limitations are on the extreme side, but there also is a need for more workforce development classroom space, said Thomas Gould, the college’s executive vice president.
“My mantra is, in order for Pitt County to grow, Pitt Community College has to grow,” Gould said.
In the immediate and short-term future, it’s projected Pitt County will need more than 1,000 pharmaceutical services workers, more than 400 workers trained in computer technologies and more than 1,000 advanced manufacturing workers, Gould said.
The college has seen a 30 percent increase in students enrolled in its heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems program, 19.3 percent increase in students enrolled in building construction and nearly a 13 percent increase in its electrical degree program.
“This is the first year we’ve had a wait list for students in HVAC and electrical,” Gould said.
Along with a welding building, PCC also wants a workforce development building with flexible lab and training spaces that can be modified to meet future training demands.
It would house an expansion in the college biotechnology and BioWorks programs and programs in cyber security/game design, advanced manufacturing and a customizable space for manufacturing training and the college’s growing technical training academy collaboration with Pitt County Schools.
In three years, the technical training academy has grown from eight to 72 students with 50 enrolling this fall, Gould said.
The technical training academy, which is different from the Early College High School that operates at PCC, allows high school students to take technical courses at PCC during the morning before returning to their high schools for classes in the afternoon, Gould said.
Students who complete the program and graduate high school receive tuition free entry into PCC, he said.
Ricky Brown, vice president of finance and chief financial officer, gave an overview of the college’s finances.
PCC received $6.3 million from Pitt County in the current fiscal year, $50 million from the state and $44 million in institutional funding which includes federal dollars, grants and other sources, Brown said.
PCC also has received $36 million in federal COVID relief dollars. About $9 million was obligated to student financial aid and another $9 million for institutional needs, which was spent on boiler and HVAC upgrades and updating the college’s technology, Brown said.
The college has previously received funding from the county’s quarter-cent sales tax that was adopted to fund construction and capital purchases for Pitt County Schools and the college. Currently no projects underway at the school are using quarter-cent sales tax dollars.
The General Assembly also allocated $14.5 million for the community college that will be paid over the next four years. Only $7 million is currently funded, Brown said. The money hasn’t been distributed.
Design work won’t start on the welding or the workforce development buildings until they know more about the state funding distribution and what, if any funding the county will contribute, administrators said.
Discussions about using revenues from the county’s quarter-cent sales tax have just started, said Gary Evans, chairman of PCC’S board of trustees.
“We had a great meeting today with the commissioners. We really appreciate and are really excited to continue working closely with them,” Evans said.
New Pitt County Manager Janis Gallagher said she met with PCC’s leadership during her first week on the job to talk about the college’s needs and her commitment to collaboration, openness and sharing a vision for the future.
“We have the right people, we have the right time, we have the right goals, we have the right vision and together I think we can make those things happen,” Gallagher said.