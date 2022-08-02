Pitt County has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, the county’s health director said.
The July 2y announcement by Dr. John Silvernail comes less than a month after the first reported case of the virus in North Carolina. His report, made in a news conference conducted via Zoom, also coincided with a U.S. Food and Drug Administration announcement that more than 750,000 additional doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine are being made available in the United States.
The state Department of Health and Human Services reported at the time that 34 cases of monkeypox were confirmed between June 23-July 23. Silvernail said Pitt County’s only case was confirmed July 19. He declined to provide additional details, citing the need to protect the patient’s privacy.
“Our investigation revealed that that case was not acquired in Pitt County, nor did that individual create any exposures in Pitt County,” he said, though he later said he expects the monkeypox case count to rise as testing increases.
Pitt County was among half a dozen counties across the state to receive hundreds of doses of monkeypox vaccine earlier this month. Silvernail said that since the health department began vaccinating for monkeypox last week, 17 doses of the vaccine have been administered.
“We are the hub for the region right now,” he said, adding that Pitt has received requests from health departments in Beaufort and Pamlico counties to transfer some doses of vaccine to those areas.
The vaccination is currently only being offered to a limited number of individuals who meet specific criteria, including those with known or suspected exposure to monkeypox in the last 14 days.
Vaccine criteria also include men who have sex with men, or transgender individuals who report any of the following in the last 90 days: multiple or anonymous sex partners; being diagnosed with a sexually transmitted infection; or receiving HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), medication to reduce the chances of acquiring the HIV infection.
Silvernail said the Health Department is working with other local health care agencies that prescribe PrEP to make the vaccine available to patients receiving that drug.
“The current outbreak of viruses (is) disproportionately affecting men who have sex with men, bisexual men, and transgender individuals who have sex with men,” he said. “… While right now these cases are overwhelmingly in those communities, the potential to spread outside of those communities is there.”
Silvernail said the virus is thought to be spread mostly by direct skin contact with an infected individual. He said the monkeypox also could be spread through contact with towels or linens used by an infected individual or through respiratory secretions shared through kissing or sharing cups or utensils.
Monkeypox, which has an average incubation period of 12 days, may be accompanied by fever, chills, aches, sore throat, in addition to a rash, which Silvernail said may take four to six weeks to resolve completely.
Some health care workers also are eligible to receive the Jynneos vaccine, though Silvernail said no Pitt County health care workers have been vaccinated.
“The risk of transmission to a health care worker in the health care setting is very low at the current time,” he said.
Silvernail described monkeypox, which was last a concern in the U.S. in the early 2000s, as part of a large group of orthopox viruses that also include cowpox, camelpox and smallpox. Though similarly named, chickenpox is not related to the orthopox virus.
Silvernail said orthopox viruses do not tend to mutate at the rate of viruses like influenza or COVID.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Jynneos is usually administered as a series of two injections, four weeks apart. People who have received smallpox vaccine in the past might only need one dose. Booster doses are recommended every two or 10 years if a person remains at continued risk for exposure to smallpox, monkeypox, or other orthopox viruses.