The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a stolen car, several other thefts and assaults in the last week, according to reports released by the agency.
A resident in the 3200 block Crisp Street, Falkland, reported a car stolen about 7:15 p.m., Aug. 7. The car was 2005 Chrysler Town & Country valued at $1,000 stolen from residence; case active.
In other cases, the sheriff’s office release reports with the following details and allegations:
- 3000 block Doc Loftin Road, Ayden, 2:02 p.m., Aug. 1: laptop computer valued at $600 stolen from residence; case active.
- 5000 block July Field Lane, Grifton, 2:29 p.m., Aug. 3: break-in at residence. Juvenile suspect identified. Mobile Crisis Unit brought in to support; case active.
- 3000 block Lessie Mae Lane, Farmville, 12:11 p.m., Aug. 1: woman assaulted by ex-spouse at residence; case active.
- 6400 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 8:37 a.m., Aug. 2: private images disclosed; case active.
- 3700 block N.C. 903 North, Stokes, 2:09 p.m., Aug. 2: man threatened by acquaintance at residence; case cleared.
- 2400 block Augustus Street, Farmville, 5:54 p.m., Aug. 2: woman assaulted by child at residence; case cleared.
- 3800 block Goldsboro Run, Farmville, 6:55 a.m., Aug. 3: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 6000 block Stantonsburg Road, Farmville, 12:52 p.m., Aug. 3: woman threatened by child at residence. Damage to microwave valued at $100; case active.
- 900 block Jacksontown Road, Grifton, 8:37 p.m., Aug. 4: break in at residence. Ex-boyfriend reported to be inside caller’s home. Dispute between suspect and victim assuaged by caller’s son; case active.
- 5700 block Weyerhauser Road, Ayden, 9:31 a.m., Aug. 5: woman reported granddaughter used CashApp account to steal $450 from her; case active.
- 400 block East Littlefield Road, Ayden, 6;06 p.m., Aug. 4: woman received harassing phone calls from known person; case active.
- 7600 block N.C. 222, Fountain, 1:18 p.m., Aug. 5: man assaulted by known person at residence; case active.
- 2700 block N.C. 121, Farmville, 10:36 a.m., Aug. 8: items valued at $100 stolen from storage unit; case cleared.
- 4100 block Norris Store Road, Ayden, 2:01 p.m., Aug. 7: woman threatened by boyfriend at residence; case active.
- 3800 block Moye Turnage Road, Farmville, 2:57 p.m., Aug. 7: woman assaulted by grandchild at residence. Victim refused to press charges; case cleared.
- 1800 block Ambrose Lane, Farmville, 1:34 a.m., Aug. 9: woman assaulted by boyfriend at residence; case active.
FARMVILLE
The Farmville Police Department released reports recently with the following details and allegations:
- Thomas Dashawn Williams, 27, of Greenville was arrested July 30 and charged with one felony count possession of stolen firearm, possession of firearm by felon and felony possession of cocaine and one misdemeanor count resisting public officer. A bond amount and court date were not listed on the report.
- Vernon Corenlius Bryant Jr., 41, of Greenville was arrested July 31 and charged with one felony count flee to elude, maintain vehicle for controlled substance, possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine, possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule IV, possession with intent to sell or distribute schedule II controlled substance and one misdemeanor count resisting public officer. He was placed under a $75,000 secured bond. A court date was not listed on the report.
- Aubrey Ellis Gorham, 42, of Greenville was taken into custody Aug. 1 for felony warrant service. He was placed under a $10,000 secured bond. His court date is Aug. 2 in Greenville.
- Angela Joyce Williams, 40, of Farmville was cited Aug. 3 for one misdemeanor count larceny. Her court date is Sept. 9 in Farmville.
- Brandon Lee White, 36, of Farmville was arrested Aug. 3 and charged with one misdemeanor count order for arrest failure to appear and drug narcotic violations. He was placed under a $2,000 secured bond. His court date is Sept. 14 in Kinston.
- Khiry Rashaun Carter, 30, of Goldsboro was taken into custody Aug. 5 and charged with one misdemeanor count go armed to the terror of the people and driving while licensed revoked. He was placed under a $1,000 secured bond. His court date is Aug. 19 in Farmville.