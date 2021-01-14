Pitt County District Court is gearing up for its first full day of hearings in weeks now that an order postponing all in-person court activity is set to expire.
The resumption of activities today will challenge officials to maintain public health due to the large number of cases to be heard and limited capacity in the courthouse, Chief District Court Judge G. Galen Braddy said Monday.
Court officials are taking steps to help members of the public and court workers limit exposure to COVID-19 on Thursday and going forward. They include:
Defendants whose last names begin with A-M must report at 9 a.m. and defendants whose last names begin with N-Z must report at 2 p.m. on their court date. There will be one calendar per courtroom, but admittance will be based on the last name.
All defendants are encouraged to communicate with their lawyer or public defender if they have one. Lawyers should know whether it is necessary for clients to appear. The court and District Attorney’s office is working with them to schedule trials and plea hearings based on the age of the case and other factors.
Masks will be required for all persons, and court employees will work with the public to maintain social distancing. The court has established online procedures for first appearances and many civil proceedings to help limit the number of people who must be in the courthouse. Officials also work to process people outside the courthouse when possible.
Braddy and Marvin Blount, senior resident Superior Court judge, have been planning for resumption of court activity, Braddy said. Hundreds of cases are scheduled for two courtrooms in Greenville on Thursday and one in Farmville, and many more will follow.
“We’re trying to make sure we don’t have that glut of mankind coming up to security trying to get in there. That’s our biggest fear right now,” Braddy said on Monday. “I think Judge Blount would second that. We spent hours trying to resolve this and get something into play to try to reduce the exposure of the public to the coronavirus but also keep our courts going the best we possibly can to resolve as many cases as we can faithfully.”
Defendants are notified by mail and other methods about their court dates. Many defendants who are called are there for an initial hearing and need to seek advice and information, Braddy said. Many may not have legal representation, Braddy said.
Those defendants must have access to the court so that their cases can move to the next stage, he said. But if someone has a last name that starts with the letter Z shows up to court at 9 a.m., they will be told they have to return at 2 p.m., he said.
Braddy said there is no perfect solution for the handling of criminal calendars due to the volume of cases while maintaining social distancing and compliance with courtroom capacity. He and other officials appreciate the cooperation and understanding of all those involved, he said.
“We know there is going to be inconvenience,” he said. “We know that people are going to come at 9 o’clock and their last name is Zeiss, and they have taken off work because they just got a ticket or they’ve just been charged with a crime, but some inconvenience we just had to swallow to try to reduce exposure.”