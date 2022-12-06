Courthouse

The N.C. Department of Commerce 2023 rankings rate Pitt as the 34th most economically distressed county in the state, up from 43 in the 2022 rankings and 44 in 2021 rankings.

 Aaron Hines/City of Greenville

Pitt County was one of five North Carolina counties this week that were reclassified among the state’s most economically distressed. It is the third time the state has reclassified Pitt since 2019.

The North Carolina Department of Commerce released its county tier designations on Wednesday, moving Onlsow, Pitt, Randolph and Surry counties from the Tier 2 into the Tier 1 category. Transylvania County fell from Tier 3 to Tier 2.

Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572.